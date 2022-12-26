Africa Confidential: Stay at Forefront of the Continent's Issues, Key Political, Economic and Security Developments

Submit Release
Dublin, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa Confidential - Fortnightly African Political, Economic and Security Development Subscription" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Africa Confidential is one of the longest-established specialist publications on Africa, with a considerable reputation for being first with in-depth news and analysis on significant political, economic and security developments across the continent.

Our track record owes much to our comprehensive network of local correspondents, and the connections we've built up throughout Africa since we started publishing back in 1960.

Why 'confidential'?

This continent-wide, on-the-ground coverage enables us to identify and monitor upcoming issues long before they are picked up by the general media - and analyse their real significance for our readers.

What's more, all our contributors write for us on the basis of strict anonymity, a principle that was established from the outset in 1960 to ensure writers' personal safety in the turbulent, early years of post-colonial African independence. Hence the newsletter's title.

Who reads Africa Confidential?

Today, Africa Confidential is read fortnightly by a wide range of institutions and individuals around the world, all of them united in their need for timely, accurate and incisive analysis of contemporary African developments.

Our subscribers include:

  • Agencies of national governments - including defense, national intelligence, foreign affairs and the diplomatic corps
  • Risk advisory firms working in areas as varied as political, market & reputational risk, due diligence, anti-corruption (FCPA and UK Anti-Bribery Act) and KYC (Know Your Customer)
  • Multilateral institutions - including the IMF/World Bank, European Union and African Union
  • Universities and other academic institutions, in their departments of African Affairs, International Relations, International Development, and others
  • A wide range of international NGOs and think tanks working in the areas of humanitarian affairs, relief aid, anti-corruption/good governance and economic development
  • Multinational corporations and companies across a wide variety of commercial sectors, from mining, energy and telecommunications, to financial markets and automotive

To preserve our readers' information advantage, Africa Confidential is only available by subscription. You'll not find it on high street newsstands or other public outlets. Moreover, none of our commentary, news and analysis is syndicated to the international news services, re-sold to any of the web-based information aggregators like Reuters or LexisNexis, or aggregated on free sites like Google News.

So when you subscribe to Africa Confidential, you can be sure of receiving original, timely reporting and insightful analysis - actionable intelligence not available from any other media source.

That's why, more than 50 years after its founding, Africa Confidential remains at the forefront of reporting on the continent's key political, economic and security developments.

Africa Confidential's reporting and analysis is valued by a wide range of organisations and individuals: from corporate executives, country risk analysts, national politicians and members of the diplomatic corps, to intelligence operatives, academics, journalists and NGO personnel.

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5acgdb


