Submit Release
News Search

There were 222 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 327,356 in the last 365 days.

Gig booking app Gigify set to disrupt the job market

Employment agency RecruitGiant Limited acquired the Maltese gig booking app Gigify following the completion of the transaction on November 18, 2022.

Set up in 2020, Gigify is the first on-demand services platform in Malta, allowing customers to access freelancers for home or professional jobs. The platform has rapidly grown from a concept to a thriving tech business model that is now ready to be accelerated by industry specialists and taken outside the borders of Malta. Over the past two years, Gigify has grown to hundreds of gig workers and a customer base of over 8,000 clients, setting the path to disrupt the current job market. 

"RecruitGiant has led the way in developing professional multinational recruitment in Malta. We look forward to applying our expertise and resources to drive the next stage of growth in the human resources sector in Malta and internationally. Hence, we plan to launch Gigify in Cyprus as of next year," said Tomas Mikalauskas, CEO of RecruitGiant. He added that Gigify has been "a great example of a Malta-born start-up that is helping our economy evolve to meet the needs of companies and individuals seeking to maximise opportunities efficiently".

Gigify is a Tech that creates a new level of flexibility for consumers and workers. The platform provides quick access to the service providers whilst employees are empowered to be digital nomads and their own bosses.

Gigify provides opportunities for those who provide home services such as cleaning and repairs. It is also widely used for behind-the-desk office work done by digital nomads, thus enhancing their outreach and competitiveness.

A worker does not need to go out and search for a job assignment; with Gigify job arrives right to the app. A client can find help around the home and office through the app, anything from daily chores to maintenance and repairs. The app allows setting a date and location; thus, help is provided when and where it is convenient. While looking for the right GigWorker, the app allows browsing rates, bios and customer reviews.

To ensure a high level of professionalism Gigify pre-screens GigWorkers by collecting certificates, providing an interview, bio description check, credential verification etc.

Gigify is a 100% cashless platform. It promises that costs are always kept in check with instant estimates, up-front rates and inbuilt quote management features.

Currently, Gigify is offering the following list of services: home repairs, cleaning, furniture assembly, painting, plumbing, moving&lifting, pet care, garden tasks, home beauty, pet care and home events.

Contact information:
press@recruitgiant.eu

Media Contact
Company Name:

RecruitGiant LTD


Contact Person:

Tomas Mikalauskas


Email:Send Email
Country:

Malta


Website:https://www.gigify.mt/

You just read:

Gig booking app Gigify set to disrupt the job market

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.