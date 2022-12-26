Gig booking app Gigify set to disrupt the job market

Employment agency RecruitGiant Limited acquired the Maltese gig booking app Gigify following the completion of the transaction on November 18, 2022.

Set up in 2020, Gigify is the first on-demand services platform in Malta, allowing customers to access freelancers for home or professional jobs. The platform has rapidly grown from a concept to a thriving tech business model that is now ready to be accelerated by industry specialists and taken outside the borders of Malta. Over the past two years, Gigify has grown to hundreds of gig workers and a customer base of over 8,000 clients, setting the path to disrupt the current job market.

"RecruitGiant has led the way in developing professional multinational recruitment in Malta. We look forward to applying our expertise and resources to drive the next stage of growth in the human resources sector in Malta and internationally. Hence, we plan to launch Gigify in Cyprus as of next year," said Tomas Mikalauskas, CEO of RecruitGiant. He added that Gigify has been "a great example of a Malta-born start-up that is helping our economy evolve to meet the needs of companies and individuals seeking to maximise opportunities efficiently".

Gigify is a Tech that creates a new level of flexibility for consumers and workers. The platform provides quick access to the service providers whilst employees are empowered to be digital nomads and their own bosses.

Gigify provides opportunities for those who provide home services such as cleaning and repairs. It is also widely used for behind-the-desk office work done by digital nomads, thus enhancing their outreach and competitiveness.

A worker does not need to go out and search for a job assignment; with Gigify job arrives right to the app. A client can find help around the home and office through the app, anything from daily chores to maintenance and repairs. The app allows setting a date and location; thus, help is provided when and where it is convenient. While looking for the right GigWorker, the app allows browsing rates, bios and customer reviews.

To ensure a high level of professionalism Gigify pre-screens GigWorkers by collecting certificates, providing an interview, bio description check, credential verification etc.

Gigify is a 100% cashless platform. It promises that costs are always kept in check with instant estimates, up-front rates and inbuilt quote management features.

Currently, Gigify is offering the following list of services: home repairs, cleaning, furniture assembly, painting, plumbing, moving&lifting, pet care, garden tasks, home beauty, pet care and home events.

