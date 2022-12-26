At 5.1% CAGR, Sizing Agents Market Size Worth US$4.8 billion by 2027 : IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The booming paper industry will drive the growth of the Sizing Agents Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Sizing Agents Market size is forecast to reach US$4.8 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2022-2027. A wide range of sizing agents such as starch, maleic anhydride, carboxylic or carboxyl group sizing agents, among others are extensively used in various industries. Sizing agents are massively used in the textile industry as it offers superior protection to yarns such as linen, cotton, and polyesters and also imparts abrasion resistance. The textile industry is expanding higher investment and production of textiles and this will drive the growth of the market in the forecast period. For instance, as per the February 2021 report by the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI), the Indian Government announced the plan to set up seven mega textile parks under the Mega Investment Textiles Parks Scheme in the next three years. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Sizing Agents Market highlights the following areas -

1. The natural segment is leading the sizing agents market. Natural sizing agents such as starch and its derivatives help in the manufacturing of high-performance textiles in an eco-friendly way, making them the desirable option in the market.

2. The textile industry will drive the growth of the market in the forecast period. As per the data by SelectUSA.gov, the US fashion apparel sector is expected to become a $400 billion market by 2025.

3. The Asia Pacific region will witness the highest demand for sizing agents in the forecast period. As per the September 2020 report by fashionabc.org, China was the largest exporter of textiles in 2019, and the value of exports accounted for US$ 119.6 billion.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The natural sizing agents segment dominated the sizing agents market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 5.4% in the forecast period. The high demand for natural sizing agents is attributed to their superior environment-friendly properties. These sizing agents are finding their wide use in several end-use industries such as textile, paper, and cosmetics owing to their environmental contribution.

2. The Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in the sizing market in 2021 with a market share of up to 32%. The high demand for the sizing agents is attributed to the expanding textile industry in the region. Countries like China, India, and Japan are the world leader in the textile industry and much expansion is happening in the region’s textile sector.

3. The textiles industry dominated the sizing agents market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 5.7% in the forecast period. Sizing agents are deeply associated with the textile industry as they help in providing excellent protection to several yarns and prevent their breakage during weaving, ultimately reducing the machinery downtime.

4. Sizing agents such as maleic anhydride, carboxylic group, among others are massively used in the paper industry for the manufacturing of paper as these agents come with the capability of lowering porosity and water absorptivity which ultimately enhances the printability of paper and the inks remain true on the surface of the paper.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Sizing Agents Industry are -

1. Kemira

2. Aries Chemicals

3. BASF

4. Pulcra Chemicals

5. Solenis



