Strategies For Global Automotive PCB Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

According to ‘Automotive PCB Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the automotive PCB market is expected to grow from $8.06 billion in 2021 to $8.56 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.27%. The rise in demand for hybrid electric vehicles and battery-operated electric vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the automotive PCB market. PCBs play a major role in the automotive industry, as they are essential for the functionality of sensors and other components in the automobile.

The automotive PCB global market research consists of sales of automotive PCB products by entities (organizations, sole proprietors, and partnerships) that manufacture and supply printed circuit boards (PCBs) for the automobile industry. Printed circuit boards support, connect, and control all the electronic components in automobile vehicles. Printed circuit boards are used in various parts of a vehicle, such as airbag controls, anti-lock brake systems, anti-theft systems, audio-video systems, climate control, digital displays, power steering, and many others.

Global Automotive PCB Market Trends

The rise in adoption of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) is one of the key trends in the automotive PCB market. The use of PCB in ADAS systems is expected to grow significantly going forward, and companies are focusing on expanding the capacity of automotive PCB to meet the rising demand for ADAS technologies.

Global Automotive PCB Market Segments

The global automotive PCB market is segmented:

1) By Type: Double-Sided PCB, Multi-Layer PCB, Single-Sided PCB

2) By Vehicle Type: Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs), Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicles

3) By Application: ADAS and Basic Safety, Body, Comfort, and Vehicle Lighting, Infotainment Components, Powertrain Components

4) By End User: Economic Light Duty Vehicles, Luxury Light Duty Vehicles, Mid-Priced Light Duty Vehicles

By Geography: The global automotive PCB market research is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Amitron Corp, Chin Poon Industrial Co. Ltd., CMK Corporation, Daeduck Electronics, KCE Electronics, Meiko Electronics Co. Ltd., Nippon Mektron Ltd., Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Tripod Technologies, TTM Technologies, Unimicron, AT & S Austria Technologies & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft, and Delphi.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

