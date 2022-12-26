Calcium Magnesium Carbonate Market Size Expected to Reach US$3.1 billion with CAGR of 4.2% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

An increase in construction activities

IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Calcium Magnesium Carbonate Market size is projected to reach a value of US$3.1 billion by the end of 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Calcium magnesium carbonate (also known as dolomite limestone or ankerite) is a mineral composed of around 60% calcium carbonate and 40% magnesium carbonate that commonly forms in small clusters of rhombohedron-shaped crystals. It is used in a wide range of industries such as construction, paints & coating, medical, metallurgy, rubber and other industries.



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Calcium Magnesium Carbonate Market highlights the following areas -

1. Powder form held the largest share in Calcium Magnesium Carbonate Market in 2021. Its wide range of characteristics, along with ease of storage and transportation made it stand out in comparison to other forms of calcium magnesium carbonate available in the market.

2. The construction industry in Calcium Magnesium Carbonate Market held a significant share in 2021, owing to the increasing demand for calcium magnesium carbonate from the construction sector across the world.

3. Asia-Pacific dominated the Calcium Magnesium Carbonate Market in 2021, owing to its increasing demand from the construction sector of the region. For instance, in October 2021, the MoC (Ministry of Construction) of Vietnam proposed around 266 residential housing projects across the country which are scheduled to be completed from 2022 to 2025.

4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats will be provided in the Calcium Magnesium Carbonate Market Report.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Powder form held a significant Calcium Magnesium Carbonate Market share of over 18% in 2021, owing to the range of characteristics and benefits it offers over other forms of calcium magnesium carbonate.

2. Asia-Pacific held a dominant Calcium Magnesium Carbonate Market share of over 30% in the year 2021. The consumption of calcium and magnesium carbonate is particularly high in this region due to its increasing demand from the construction sector.

3. The construction industry held the largest Calcium Magnesium Carbonate Market share of over 25% in 2021, owing to the increase in construction activities across the world. For instance, in October 2021, the Ministry of Construction of Vietnam proposed VND 30 trillion (US$1.3 billion) credit package to build low-cost residential homes for workers.

4. Construction activities are considered to be the pillar of growth for a country and also play a major role in increasing the overall global economy. The factors such as urbanization and the rapid pace of development to aid the economic growth of the countries are driving the construction activities in multiple regions across the world.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Calcium Magnesium Carbonate Industry are -

1. Lhoist Group

2. Imerys

3. Liuhe Mining

4. Omya Group

5. Sibelco

