Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market Size to Boost $1.7 trillion By 2027 | CAGR 6.9% - IndustryARC

A population shift towards urbanized societies from rural has supplemented populations with high-disposable incomes which have driven the market growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Nonalcoholic Beverage Market size is estimated to reach $1.7 trillion by 2027 and it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. As the name is purgatory, non-alcoholic beverage is a drink that contains no alcohol, however, within the US, non-alcoholic drinks are beverages that have less than 0.5% alcohol by volume. Some of the common and extensively used beverages with no alcohols are tea, which is mostly obtained from Camellia Sinensis, green tea which has an abundance of both epicatechin gallate and epigallocatechin gallate, both the said esters are a type of catechin. EGCG or epigallocatechin gallate has been associated with an aiding factor to reduce weight by altering the hunger hormones of a person. Within the hospitality sector, nonalcoholic beverages are served with cocktails and mocktails. The increasing prevalence across the domain of sports and nutrition drinks has been an aiding factor for the market sustenance.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific’s non-alcoholic beverages held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to a robust demand created from the following regions, and various off-shore production plants operated by the market giants which lowers the overall final product cost to cater to the price-sensitive lot of population. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the marketers in the projected period of 2022-2027 owing to the rising urban population shift, and a subtle increment in disposable income.

2. The growing urbanization trends and their supplemental need to balance diets and maintain energy levels throughout the day are some of the factors driving the Nonalcoholic Beverages market. However, the growing health consciousness of consumers has negatively affected the market growth.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Nonalcoholic Beverage Market Segmentation Analysis- By Type : The non-alcoholic beverages market based on type can be further segmented into carbonated beverages and non-carbonated beverages. Non-Carbonated Beverages held a dominant market share in the year 2021.

Nonalcoholic Beverage Market Segmentation Analysis- By Distribution Channel : The non-alcoholic beverages market based on distribution channel can be further segmented into offline and online. Offline held a dominant market share in the year 2021.

Nonalcoholic Beverage Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography : The non-alcoholic beverages market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Nonalcoholic Beverage Industry are -

1. PepsiCo Inc.,

2. The Coca-Cola Company,

3. Danone S.A.,

4. Red Bull Gmbh,

5. Parle Agro,

