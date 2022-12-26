Ready-mix Concrete Market size is forecast to reach US$1.2 trillion by 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Ready-mix Concrete Market size is forecast to reach US$1.2 trillion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2021-2026.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ready-mix Concrete Market size is forecast to reach US$1.2 trillion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2021-2026. Ready-mix concrete manufacturing and distribution through a transit mixer help the construction projects to incorporate precise concrete, making it durable, solid, and long-lasting. Ready-mix concrete is largely used in the construction sector for applications such as batching plants, asphalt concrete, concrete pumps, inline bins, and more. Globally, the flourishing commercial and residential sector is the prime growth driver of the ready-mix concrete market. In addition, the residential and commercial building sectors are booming as a result of government initiatives such as "Housing for All," "One Belt One Road," and "RIBA Action Plan", which is anticipated to play a key role in driving the ready-mix concrete industry during the forecast period.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Ready-mix concrete market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the ready-mix concrete market, owing to the increasing foreign direct investment (FDI) in the region. In completed projects for operations and management of townships, malls/shopping complexes, and business constructions in India, 100 percent FDI under the automatic route is permitted.

2. With the rising migration of people towards urban areas, there is a strong need to develop residential homes, which will have a positive impact on the construction industry and thereby accelerating the demand for the ready-mix concrete market.

3. The Covid-19 outbreak has severely affected the construction industry as the majority of the workers have migrated to their hometown and governments have temporarily suspended construction of batching plant, asphalt concrete, concrete pumps, inline bins, and more, which is affecting the ready-mix concrete market growth.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Ready-Mix Concrete Market Segment Analysis – By Type : The Transit Mix Concrete segment held the largest share in the ready-mix concrete market in 2020. All the raw materials in the transit mix concrete are loaded directly into the truck mixer. There is no plant mixer involved. Three variations of transit mixed concrete are available, such as mixed at the job site, mixed in transit, mixed in the yard. The concrete transit mix is processed under controlled conditions, thus contributing to the reduction of dust emissions. Transit-mixes isolate water from the cement and aggregate and enable rapid mixing of the concrete before use at the worksite. Transit-mixing also eliminates the issues of early hardening and slump failure.

2. Ready-Mix Concrete Market Segment Analysis – By End-Use Industry : The residential construction segment held the largest share in the ready-mix concrete market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 13.7% during 2021-2026, owing to increasing usage of ready-mix concrete in the residential industry for applications such as batching plant, asphalt concrete, concrete pumps, inline bins, and more. Because of the precision needed when mixing it, ready-mix concrete is a good choice of concrete for construction sites. RMC is known for its quality and longevity due to the essence of RMC being produced in particular mixing plants. The consistent production of RMC in mixing plants allows for mechanized operations.

3. Ready-Mix Concrete Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the ready-mix concrete market in 2020 up to 42% and is growing at a CAGR of 10.9% during 2021-2026, owing to the increasing demand for ready-mix concrete from the residential construction industry in the region. The building and construction industry is booming in countries like India and Singapore, thanks to economic reforms, infrastructure growth, and rising individual per capita income. The growing population necessitates the expansion of the residential and commercial sectors.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Ready-Mix Concrete industry are:

1. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.,

2. ACC Ltd.,

3. Barney and Dickenson Inc.,

4. UltraTech Cement,

5. Buzzi Unicem S.p.A.

