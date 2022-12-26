Pet Food Packaging Market size is forecast to reach $13.2 billion by 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Pet Food Packaging Market size is forecast to reach $13.2 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pet Food Packaging Market size is forecast to reach $13.2 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The key factors driving the growth of pet food packaging market include increasing affection for pets leading to higher pet adoption, high pet owners' income levels, changing lifestyles, demand for simplicity and convenience in packaging, and the growing trend of humanization of pets. Over the years, the growing customer preference for convenience over cost, has inspired pet food packaging product manufacturers to improve their product offerings. In this respect, both pet treats and food have seen a steady demand for convenience and single-serve packaging in the industry. In addition, food labeled with metabolizable energy is gaining popularity, which is further influencing pet food packaging market growth. Increased use in the field of reinforced and usable products and increased demand for cyclic oligomers polyester such as polyethylene terephthalate packaging have emerged as a key trend in the pet food packaging industry. Due to varied range of food flavor offerings worldwide, this market is expected to grow rapidly.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Pet Food Packaging market highlights the following areas -

1. North America dominates the market, owing to increase in adoption of pets, growing disposable income of pet owners, and rising concerns about health of pets in the region.

2. In addition, evolving consumer lifestyles across developed countries, increasing pharmaceutical and food industries, pet humanization, and the emergence of new product innovations such polyethylene terephthalate cyclic oligomers for pet microwave susceptor packaging in pet food products are expected over the forecast period to generate opportunities for global market suppliers.

3. However, in the coming years, strict government regulations on pet food quality and protection & quality issues of products are likely to hamper the growth of the global market for pet food packaging.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Pet Food Packaging Market Segment Analysis - By Packaging Material : Plastics segment held the largest share in the pet food packaging market in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period. The demand for plastics is mainly driven by an increase in the consumption of standup bags and pouches. In addition, the increasing popularity of flexible packaging such as polyethylene terephthalate in the industry is a key factor driving the growth of plastics material. Paper & paperboard is also expected to see significant growth over the forecast period.

2. Pet Food Packaging Market Segment Analysis - By Packaging Form : Bags held the largest share in the pet food packaging market in 2020 and is estimated to register a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The production of the bags is encouraged due to the growing focus of the companies to decrease the use of costly materials in manufacturing the product. In a lightweight multi-material laminate, the physical and barrier properties needed for standalone bags can be provided and typically include one or more LDPE, CPP, PVC, OPP, and HDPE and coatings such as PVdCL.

3. Pet Food Packaging Market Segment Analysis - Geography : North America held the largest regional share in the pet food packaging market in 2020 up to 30%. Some of the major driving factors influencing the growth of the North American pet food packaging market are increasing pet humanization and pet ownership, the rise of private label store brands, and increasing urbanization. In addition, the rise in the number of non-traditional households without children, combined with high levels of disposable income, is boosting per capita pet spending for this market.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Pet Food Packaging industry are:

1. Amcor Plc,

2. Mondi Plc,

3. Sonoco Products Company,

4. Constantia Flexibles,

5. Huhtamaki OYJ.

