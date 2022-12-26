Overall Sales for OEM Insulation Market is Expected to Hit Revenue of US$ 16.2 Bn in 2023 & is Further Projected to Cross Worth of US$ 24.5 Bn by year 2033-end | Latest Data by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Increased Urbanization and Advanced Interior Technology Are Driving up Demand for OEM Insulation Market, to Reach a Revenue of US$ 24.5 Bn by 2033. Burgeoning industrial needs in Asia Pacific give a clear indication of OEM insulation market growth over the coming years.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The OEM insulation market is expected to thrive at an average CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The market is anticipated to cross a market share of US$ 24.5 Bn by 2033, while it holds a revenue of US$ 16.2 Bn in 2023.



- The trust factor between the end user and manufacturer works in favor of the OEM insulation market, as the original automotive equipment and services are preferred over the aftermarket.

- Rising industrialization, along with new advanced businesses such as automotive modification and accessories, are fueling the adoption of industrial insulation.

- Rapid urbanization and advanced residential settings have created and boomed tye house insulation and other markets as end users move the more sophisticated setting. Furthermore, the proliferating music industry and home studio setups are propelling the demand for acoustic insulation.

- Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) insulation systems have transformed the OEM insulation industry as it reduces the energy loss for central heating system, piping, and ventilation.

- The use of OEM insulation for fire safety through acoustic and thermal comfort insulation is setting up new trends for the market, fueling the sales of OEM insulation systems.

Key Points

The biggest market for OEM insulation is the US, which thrives on a CAGR of 3.6% and is expected to hold a value of US$ 5.3 Bn by 2033.

The Indian market is the fastest-growing OEM insulation market which flourishes at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2023 and 2033. The market is set to reach a revenue value of US$ 1.3 bn by 2033.

OEM insulation market outlook states that foamed plastics segment leads the material type category with a CAGR of 4.1% between 2023 and 2033. The increase is a result of widespread use and simple integration. Based on insulation type, the blanket segment thrives at a CAGR of 4.2% between 2023 and 2033, attributing to the higher installation of OEM insulation in the automotive industry.



Competitive Landscape

Major key players are investing in new insulation technologies such as acoustic and thermal layers. Furthermore, the companies experiment with the changing design and advanced urban settings. The advanced setting involves eco-friendly and sustainable features, manufacturing according to the major trends. Key players in the OEM insulation market are: BASF, Evonik, Paroc Group Oy, SAINT-GOBAIN, Armacell International S.A, Johns Manville Corporation, Henry Company, Styrotech, Inc., NCFI Polyurethanes, Morgan Advanced Materials, Scott Industries LLC, and Anco Products Inc.

For instance:

Owens Corning introduced a new technology that would aid in the creation of modern buildings that are more reliable, sustainable, and energy efficient. The model will be working on effective HVAC insulation.

Evonik has its extended company named Dabco that provides a long range of portfolio of different amine catalysts for insulation. Furthermore, polecat, ortegol, kosmos etc.

Key Segments

OEM Insulation Market by Material:

Glass Wool

Mineral Wool

Foamed Plastics

Others

OEM Insulation Market by Insulation Type:

Blankets

Rolls & Batts

Loose Fill & Others



OEM Insulation Market by End Use:

Aerospace

Automotive

Marine

HVAC Equipment

Building & Construction

Consumer Appliances

Other Industrial



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



