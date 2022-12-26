Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Acura of Reno from Brad Tonkin to Key Auto Group

Performance Brokerage Services, the leader in dealership buy-sell activity, announces the sale of Acura Reno in Nevada from Brad Tonkin to Key Auto Group.

IRVINE, Calif. (PRWEB) December 26, 2022

Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Acura of Reno in Nevada from Brad Tonkin to Key Auto Group.

Acura of Reno, which offers their customers a variety of world-class automotive services, won the Precision Team Award in 2021. The award is the most prestigious honor that Acura grants to its dealerships and recognizes teams that demonstrate superior achievement.

The seller, Brad Tonkin, is the second-generation owner of Tonkin Automotive Group, a family-run dealer group that was established by his father, Ron Tonkin, in 1960 in the Portland area. Ron Tonkin was a national industry leader who began his career at his own father's used car lot before launching what became one of the largest dealers in the U.S. The group was acquired by Gee Automotive Company in 2016, which then created one of the largest dealer groups on the West Coast.

"I recommend Performance Brokerage on both the buy or sell side. I have personally known the Stopnitzky family for more than 20 years and have experience with both father and sons – they're a great family," said Brad Tonkin, Co-owner of Tonkin Automotive Group. "Performance Brokerage has been a pleasure to deal with in all facets of acquisition or disposition. They are up-front, honest, and stay in constant communication, which is so important to a dealer on either side of the equation."

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. In 2022, the company consummated 92 transactions, marking a record-breaking year.

"We have been friends with the Tonkin family and their multi-generational dealer group for many years. They are a very special client to our family, and it was an honor to help them with another sale," said Jason Stopnitzky, the exclusive advisor for the transaction and Co-founder of Performance Brokerage Services. "This is our third transaction with John Leonardi and Key Auto Group. The group has experienced hyper growth in recent years, and it's only the beginning. I am excited to watch them execute their vision of expanding the Key Auto Group from coast to coast, while operating under the philosophy of offering consumers the highest quality of products and service."

Key Auto Group, well established in New England, are now expanding into more regions within the U.S. The group has an innovative approach that extends to all aspects of their business, from how they care for their customers to the marketing of their products.

"I just had the pleasure of closing my third transaction with Performance Brokerage Services. I could not be more pleased working with Jason Stopnitzky and his team," said John Leonardi, CEO of Key Auto Group. "I would not hesitate to engage with Performance Brokerage in the future and recommend them to anyone who is looking to sell or buy a dealership. Never once did I feel lost or out of touch doing a deal across the country. Any question I had was answered almost immediately. They put your interests above their own, treat you like family, and can make a complicated transaction seem easy. They learn who you are first and then bring you what you want to buy, not what they want to sell. These guys are unbelievable and will put in the work to earn your trust. Performance is first on our list and should be first on yours too."

Key Auto Group strives to put customer service first, which aligns perfectly with what buyers have come to expect at Acura of Reno. The dealership will remain at its current location at 11550 South Virginia Street, Reno, Nevada.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, marine, commercial truck, powersports, and equipment dealerships.

With over 25 years of experience, 700 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, and supported by 8 regional offices in Utah, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Florida, Virginia, New Jersey, and Canada, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers. For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com/.

