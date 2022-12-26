John Sonmez and the Bulldog Mindset Helping Men in Overcoming the Victim Mindset

Bulldog Mindset is an American company founded by John Sonmez, one of the leading coaches & speakers in the field of men's empowerment. Through Bulldog Mindset, John is helping his clients in breaking free from limiting beliefs.

Millions of men across the globe are not satisfied with the way they look, their ability to do their job, and their life circumstances. This unhappiness largely stems from poor self-esteem, which is not only hindering progress but is also slowly corroding the lives of innumerable individuals across all compass points.

John Sonmez is a globally renowned software developer who has published a range of online courses for men, the author of several remarkably trendy books for men, and the founder of Bulldog Mindset – a company on a mission to help men grow, understand their value and find a purpose in life.

Unlike many contemporary life coaches, gurus, instructors, and helpers, John employs a holistic approach. His method not only encompasses the most important aspects of life, such as sustainable passive income, steady relationships, and fitness goals, but it also blends them in perfect harmony.

According to John, his coaching programs for men were designed to transform pups into full-fledged Bulldogs – “doers” and “finishers” that always get things done.

It is easy to fall into the trap called the “victim mindset”. The ego brain refuses to accept responsibility and blames external factors. As John imparted, a mental transformation is required to de-program a person from believing that they are a magnet for negative things in life. The lack of effort, and more importantly, the lack of passion in life is the primary cause of low self-esteem in numerous men:

“Most of the transformations that have occurred in my life have not been physical in nature. They have been mental, to what you believe about yourself, how you feel about yourself; that will determine what your external reality is. You don’t need permission from anyone. Look for the shooting stars; look for the stellar people, look for the people that are unstoppable that are doing amazing things, and emulate them,” John Sonmez said.

The founder of Bulldog Mindset teaches his trainees that all people are responsible for how their lives will play out:

“If you do what is easy, your life will be hard. If you do what is hard, your life will be easy. You got to make that choice, and you need to make that choice every day and with everything that you do,” said John Sonmez, the founder & CEO of Bulldog Mindset.

John is actively working with numerous clients worldwide, pushing the envelope of personal development for men. His coaching sessions are tailored to meet the needs of each client while his holistic approach ensures predictable results.

