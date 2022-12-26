You've worked hard to create a great brand, now let us help you get it in front of the world. Brand Published is an article publishing service with a network of over 250 premium news sites that get a total of over 1.3 billion monthly readers that we publish press release articles to help brands increase visibility, exposure, generate traffic, boost SEO and grow their brand.

Brand Published help brands get published on influential news sites such as AP News, Digital Journal, Google News, Yahoo News, NBC/Fox News affiliates, MarketWatch, Yahoo Finance, Benzinga, Morningstar and hundreds more.

With Brand Published's Pro PR plan ($357), we will write and publish your press release article to over 200 websites including affiliate news sites of Fox News and USA Today (AZ Central), Digital Journal and Google News. This comes out to be less than $2 per backlink/published article, compared to guest posting, which can cost hundreds of dollars for just high authority article.

For more information about Brand Published's PR plans, including Basic ($257) and Super Brand ($1295), please visit https://www.brandpublished.com/#products

Brand Published offers samples and SEO metrics for the 250+ news sites such as domain authority (Moz), domain rank (Ahrefs), domain age, dofollow status and link redirect status available: https://www.brandpublished.com/#sample

Get published today in 250+ premium news sites. Please visit https://www.brandpublished.com.

Original press release article: https://www.brandpublished.com/brand-published-offers-high-domain-authority-press-release-article-guest-post-publishing-at-2-per-backlink-news-site-for-brand-seo/

Media Contact

Brand Published

Media Relations

United States