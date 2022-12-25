President of the Republic of Uzbekistan to take part in the informal CIS Summit

UZBEKISTAN, December 25 - On December 26-27, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a working visit to the city of Saint Petersburg to attend the informal meeting of the heads of state of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The agenda of the event, initiated by the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, includes current issues of further enhancing multilateral cooperation within the CIS.

The leaders of the Commonwealth countries are expected to sum up the main results of the outgoing year and exchange views on priority areas of practical interaction.

Source: UzA