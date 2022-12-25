Submit Release
News Search

There were 132 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 327,202 in the last 365 days.

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan to take part in the informal CIS Summit

UZBEKISTAN, December 25 - On December 26-27, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a working visit to the city of Saint Petersburg to attend the informal meeting of the heads of state of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The agenda of the event, initiated by the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, includes current issues of further enhancing multilateral cooperation within the CIS.

The leaders of the Commonwealth countries are expected to sum up the main results of the outgoing year and exchange views on priority areas of practical interaction.

Source: UzA

Поделиться

You just read:

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan to take part in the informal CIS Summit

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.