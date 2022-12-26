Satta Kendor's newly released "Liberty & Justice: Episode 1: The Flashdrive" is an action-packed tale of deception and uncertainty that will thrill the imagination

"Liberty & Justice: Episode 1: The Flashdrive" from Christian Faith Publishing author Satta Kendor is a creative tale of twists of fate and unexpected divine intervention that will have readers racing to see just who might have the dangerous flashdrive.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Liberty & Justice: Episode 1: The Flashdrive": a gripping fiction with layers of spirituality, criminal dealings, and political espionage. "Liberty & Justice: Episode 1: The Flashdrive" is the creation of published author Satta Kendor, a native of Liberia who later moved to the United States and graduated from Northern Illinois University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism and political science.

Kendor shares, "Liberty and Justice is a multimillionaire church and Christian journal enterprise that is built from criminal roots. There's a stigma that leaders of the Christian church are nearly perfect people. However, that is not the case for the first couple of the Liberty and Justice enterprise, Aminata Smith and Pastor Sahele. The first couple of the church are involved in a criminal system called the Network.

"The Network gains financial proceeds from criminal activities like money laundering and drug trafficking. These proceeds help maintain the church, the journal, and the rich pleasures of the first family's desires. The quench to maintain the Liberty and Justice empire is strengthened when a flash drive goes missing, and all hell breaks loose.

"This particular flash drive holds critical information that the Network needs to continue its money-making criminal activities. Consequently, there is a very bloody witch hunt that takes you around the globe.

"With a multifaceted plot line, Liberty and Justice has enough drama that satisfies your reading wants, as well as makes you heed to worldly conversation and encounters dealing with sexuality, politicism, crime, and religion. Who has the flash drive? We'll see."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Satta Kendor's new book will captivate audiences with an interest in the divine, the political, or just classic whodunit mysteries.

Kendor spins an engaging and charismatic tale within the pages of her flagship novel.

Consumers can purchase "Liberty & Justice: Episode 1: The Flashdrive" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Liberty & Justice: Episode 1: The Flashdrive," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing