Global Evaporated Milk Market to Reach US$1.2 billion by 2027 : IndustryARC

Surging Applications Of Evaporated Milk Are Projected To Drive The Growth Of Global Evaporated Milk Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Global Evaporated Milk Market size is estimated to reach $1.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Evaporated milk is a processed form of milk that has allowed a certain portion of fluid eliminated by evaporation. Milk protein concentrate (MPC) is a greatly nutritional and functional product produced from skim milk with reduced lactose levels. Investigations have been performed to compare the impact of nanofiltration and evaporation technologies on the rehydration balance of milk protein concentrate at the time of storage. The outcomes demonstrated that at a given storage temperature, the rehydration characteristics, like solubility, viscosity, turbidity, and particle size of the nanofiltered milk protein concentrate (NF-MPC) were superior in comparison with the identical characteristics of the evaporated milk protein concentrate (EP-MPC). Evaporated and condensed milk are two kinds of concentrated milk from which the water has been eliminated. Evaporated milk is milk concentrated to one-half or less its original bulk by evaporation under high pressures and temperatures, without the inclusion of sugar, and typically includes a particularized quantity of milk fat and solids. Condensed milk is basically evaporated milk with sugar included. Evaporated milk prepares rich and creamy pasta sauces. The most excellent binders utilized for preparing sausages at home include evaporated dry milk termed milk powder, soy protein, carrot fiber and rusk.

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Global-Evaporated-Milk-Market-Research-513459

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Global Evaporated Milk Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America Global Evaporated Milk Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the greatest production and intake of evaporated milk and condensed milk in the North American region.

2. Global Evaporated Milk Market growth is being driven by the soaring utilization of evaporated milk in different end-use food products and beverages like coffee, shakes, and others including pasta sauces. However, variation in milk production is influencing the cost of evaporated milk which is a principal apprehension amidst the evaporated milk makers and is one of the major factors hampering the growth of Global Evaporated Milk Market.

3. Global Evaporated Milk Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Global Evaporated Milk Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Global Evaporated Milk Market Segment Analysis – By Type: The Global Evaporated Milk Market based on type can be further segmented into Skimmed, Whole, and Low-Fat. The Whole Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the surging application of Whole type of Evaporated Milk in the confectionery industry. Evaporated Milk can be utilized to prepare pasta sauces. The proliferating application of the Whole type in gravies, soups and other products is further propelling the growth of the whole segment.

Global Evaporated Milk Market Segment Analysis – By Application: The Global Evaporated Milk Market based on application can be further segmented into Food And Beverages, Bakery, Infant Food, Confectionery, and Dairy Products.

Global Evaporated Milk Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: The Global Evaporated Milk Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of the World. North America (Global Evaporated Milk Market) held the largest share with 32% of the overall market in 2021.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Global Evaporated Milk Industry are -

1. Nestle S.A.

2. Arla Foods

3. DANA Dairy

4. FrieslandCampina

5. Delta Food Industries FZC

