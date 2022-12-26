Bridgestone Named in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

Bridgestone has been selected for inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World), a globally recognized sustainability index.

Bridgestone received full points for materiality, innovation management, environmental reporting, and social reporting in the 2022 DJSI World evaluation. These scores are thought to be a reflection of comprehensive evaluations of its various initiatives for supporting the realization of a sustainable society.

These initiatives align with a corporate commitment "Bridgestone E8 Commitment" which accelerates transformation to a Sustainable Solutions Company.

Tokyo (December 26, 2022) ― Bridgestone Corporation announced today that it has been selected for inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World), a globally recognized sustainability index. In addition, the Company has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index, which is comprised of companies located in the Asia Pacific region, for 13 consecutive years.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Index series is a series of globally recognized sustainability indices for investors, developed collaboratively by S&P Dow Jones Indices and RobecoSAM and comprised of companies exhibiting overall excellence. Constituent companies are selected through quantitative measurements of the sustainability of more than 10,000 applicable major companies around the world from the perspective of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors. The DJSI World index highlights companies that are ranked in the top 10% in their respective industries out of the top 2,500 listed companies. In 2022, the Company was one of the approximately 330 companies selected for inclusion in this index as a constituent of the Automobile and Auto Component industry group.

The Bridgestone Group has placed sustainability at the core of its management and business and, with a corporate commitment "Bridgestone E8 Commitment"*1 as its axis, is accelerating transformation to realize its vision: "Toward 2050, Bridgestone continues to provide social value and customer value as a sustainable solutions company." In the 2022 DJSI World evaluation, Bridgestone received full points for materiality, innovation management, environmental reporting, and social reporting. These scores are thought to be a reflection of comprehensive evaluations of its various initiatives for supporting a sustainable society. These initiatives include those for implementing the Sustainability Business Model, which is designed to ensure the link between business and sustainability activities for promoting circular economies and carbon neutrality across the value chain, and for building the Management Fundamentals for value creation that form an indispensable foundation for acting as a responsible company, such as enhancing corporate governance and advancing human rights and responsible labor practices.

The initiatives leading to high appraisal include the following. For more information, please refer to Bridgestone 3.0 Journey Report 2022 (Integrated Report) and to the sustainability section of Bridgestone's corporate website.*2

▶ Establishment and disclosure of targets and key performance indicators related to sustainability issues

▶ Ongoing improvements in regards to environmental performance (energy consumption, water intake, waste emissions, etc.)

▶ Development of human rights due diligence processes



With "Bridgestone E8 Commitment" which serves as guiding vectors to accelerate its transformation, Bridgestone will commit to the realization of a sustainable society by co-creating value together with society, partners and customers while achieving both sustainability and business growth.

*1 The Bridgestone Group established its corporate commitment, the "Bridgestone E8 Commitment," to help it realize its vision: "Toward 2050, Bridgestone continues to provide social value and customer value as a sustainable solutions company." This commitment will serve as the Group's axis to drive management while earning the trust of future generations. The "Bridgestone E8 Commitment" consists of eight uniquely Bridgestone values starting with the letter "E" (Energy, Ecology, Efficiency, Extension, Economy, Emotion, Ease, and Empowerment) that the Group will commit to creating through distinctly Bridgestone purposes and processes, together with employees, society, partners, and customers to help realize a sustainable society.

https://www.bridgestone.com/corporate/news/pdf/2022030101.pdf