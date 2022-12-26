Elastomeric Membrane Market to Reach US$42.1 Billion by 2026: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Elastomeric membrane improves the building's energy which will increase the demand for Elastomeric Membrane Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Elastomeric Membrane Market size is forecast to reach US$42.1 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2021-2026. The elastomeric membrane is a waterproof roofing material used in the construction industry. The membrane can withstand high temperatures and ensure the excellent durability of the roofing material. They are generally used in commercial roofing and also used in extreme climatic conditions to control temperatures. The growing adoption of advanced roofing solutions in residential and non-residential constructions is driving the market growth for elastomeric membranes. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Elastomeric Membrane Market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Rapid urbanization, emerging economies, and increasing construction activities are the major factors driving the market growth.

2. The commercial construction segment is expected to hold a major market share between the forecast period 2020-2026.

3. The increasing market for infrastructure and the increasing growing importance of green roofing are the key factors driving the elastomeric membrane market.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The sheet membrane segments accounted for approximately 65% of the market share in 2020 and are estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Sheet membrane systems are reliable and durable thermoplastic waterproofing solutions widely used in the construction industry. Sheet membrane types offer superior performance properties compared to other membrane types. The increasing demand for flat roofs in non-residential buildings is one of the major factors driving the market for the sheet membrane segment

2. Asia Pacific region held the largest share in the Elastomeric Membrane market in 2020, up to 35%, owing to the rapid growth in construction in the region. The presence of developing nations such as India and China is driving the market growth in the region. The rapid growth in population, growing number of working individuals, and growth in income levels are some of the major factors driving the regional market.

3. The roof and wall segment accounted for more than 75% of the market share in 2020 and is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The growing renovation activities in emerging economies such as India, China, South Korea, and Indonesia among others are supporting the market for the roof and wall segment. High expenditure on non-residential projects such as commercial, institutional, and office buildings also triggering the market growth during the forecast period.

4. The commercial construction segment accounted for more than 55% of the market share in 2020 and is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period. Increasing construction of commercial buildings such as institutional buildings, shopping malls, showrooms, corporate offices, and industrial buildings in both developed and developing nations are driving the market growth for the commercial construction segment.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Elastomeric Membrane Industry are -

1. BASF

2. Sika Carlisle Companies Inc

3. SOPREMA

4. Kemper System

5. Saint-Gobain



