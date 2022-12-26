At 13.75 % CAGR, Unidirectional Tapes Market Size Worth USD 187.9 Million by 2026: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Recyclability & Reusability Glass Fiber Reinforcement will drive the Unidirectional Tapes Market Growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Unidirectional Tapes Market is projected to reach a value of USD $187.9 million by the year 2026 at a CAGR of 13.75% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Unidirectional (UD) Tapes can be defined as a set of composite materials where the fibers are oriented into a single direction. UD Tapes are usually manufactured using resins like polyether ether ketone (PEEK), polyether ketone ketone (PEKK), Polyamides and so on. These resins can either be Thermoplastic, which can form reversible bonds with the substrate, or Thermoset, which form permanent bonds that are irreversible. The most commonly used fibers in UD Tapes are carbon fibers and glass fibers although other fibers, like aramid fibres, are used as well. The largest adopter of unidirectional (UD) tapes is the Aerospace and Defense Industry. UD tapes can perform at very high temperatures, are rigid and have high strength. Along with that they’re also used in the oil & gas industry as well as in automotive & transportation. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Unidirectional-Tapes-Market-Research-500352

Flashing year-end sale @ IndustryARC..!!

Buy any Report using “FLAT1000”

& Get FLAT 1000$ OFF, Grab the offer before it is gone.



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Unidirectional Tapes Market highlights the following areas -

1. North America has the largest share of 30% in the Unidirectional Tapes market. Their demand for lightweight aircrafts in one of the key factors that makes them dominate in the market. Unidirectional Tapes is one of the most essential components when it comes to lightweight aircrafts.

2. One of its primary uses is its applications in the wings of aircrafts due to its high impact resistance. Along with that, Unidirectional Tapes provide excellent quality when it comes to structural materials and fairings. All of these factors make Unidirectional Tapes one of the best solutions for the Aerospace and Defense Industry.

3. Unidirectional Tapes provide excellent strength to weight ratio when it comes to automobiles. This is one of the key factors why Electric Vehicles (EV’s) show reduced automotive emissions and further increases the driving range.



Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=500352



Segmental Analysis:

1. Thermoplastic Resins hold the highest market share of 56% in 2020. Thermoplastic Resins are mainly utilized in the aerospace industry for the manufacture of primary and secondary structural materials. This is because thermoplastic Resins showcase excellent durability and strength that are essential factors in the manufacture of lightweight aircrafts and carriers. Unidirectional (UD) tapes comprising of thermoset resins show brilliant impact, creep, and fatigue resistance especially when it comes to very high temperature conditions.

2. North America holds the largest share, of 42% in 2020. The growth is owing to the increasing demand in the Aerospace Industry. The U.S. is known to be the leading manufacturer of space systems, rotorcrafts, civil aircrafts, Defense systems and hard armor vehicles. North America had a total of 8,995 deliveries alone and accounted for a fleet growth of 1.7% in the year 2020 according to Boeing. Other than North America, Europe is also the key region in terms of demand for UD tapes.

3. Carbon Fiber leads the market in regard to fibers with a total revenue share of 43% in 2020. Carbon fiber, with a composite of polyether ether ketone (PEEK) or polyamide 12 (PA12), are primarily utilized in applications requiring high strength and durability. One of its key applications is in providing localized reinforcements to airplane wing spars due to properties like high rigidity, strength, and lightness. Carbon Fiber also proves to be lighter in weight than its alternative glass fiber as well as other metals like aluminium and steel.

4. Aerospace and Defense Industry holds the highest share in the Unidirectional Tapes market in 2020 and is projected to have a CAGR of 13.98% from 2021-2026. As mentioned earlier, carbon fiber based unidirectional tapes are a much lighter alternative to aluminium and is one of the primary reasons for its uses in the Aerospace Industry. From frames to structural materials to wing spars, Unidirectional Tapes are being utilized in every aspect of an aircraft.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Unidirectional Tapes Industry are -

1. Cytec Solvay Group

2. SABIC

3. Teijin Ltd.

4. Hexcel Corporation

5. Evonik Industries



Click on the following link to buy the Unidirectional Tapes Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=500352



Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/11646/carbon-fiber-reinforced-plastic-market.html

B. Glass Fiber Reinforcement Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Glass-Fiber-Reinforcement-Materials-Market-Research-501666



Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062