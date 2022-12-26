Asset Management System Market Size Worth USD 16.8 Billion by 2026 | IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Asset Management System Market is expected to reach US$16.8 billion after growing at an estimated CAGR of10.3% during 2021-2026. The growth for the asset management system is driven by reduced downtime of equipment and optimal resource usage requirements. The demand for the Asset Management System is growing substantially due to the steady rise in the monitoring of the company's inventory, the entry of assets into the spreadsheet or the acquisition of asset management software to monitor and manage business processes. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=505350

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Asset Management System Market highlights the following areas –

• North America is estimated to dominate the market during 2021-2026 owing to early adoption of digital asset management platform, and high investment towards up-gradation of latest technology.

• BFSI sector is anticipated to witness the highest growth due to massive penetration of digital banking solutions.

• Rising demand for streamlining business activities and increasing adoption of GPS tracking devices are augmenting the market growth.

• Data security issue is one of the challenges impeding market growth.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Technology - The asset management system has been segmented into RFID, RTLS, Barcode, GPS and Others. During the forecast period 2021-2026, the GPS solution for the asset management system market is projected to witness the highest growth.

• By Industry Vertical - The asset management system has been segmented into BFSI, ICT, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, Oil & Gas, Power, Utility, Mining, Retail and consumer goods, Government, and others.

• By Geography - The asset management system has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America and RoW. North America held the highest asset management system market share of 31% in 2020 and is estimated to dominate the market during 2021-2026 owing to high adoption of digital technology for recording asset tracking among business organizations and high investments towards up-gradation to latest technology.

Click on the following link to buy the Asset Management System Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=505350

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Asset Management System Industry are -

1. Zebra Technologies Corp.

2. Trimble Navigation Ltd.

3. TrackX LLC

4. Siemens AG

5. Omni-ID

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Asset-Management-System-Market-Research-505350

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Enterprise Asset Management Market:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15403/enterprise-asset-management-market.html

B. Plant Asset Management Market:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16567/plant-asset-management-pam-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062