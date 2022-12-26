LTCC Market size is forecast to reach US$392.6 million by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

LTCC Market size is forecast to reach US$392.6 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LTCC Market size is forecast to reach US$392.6 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2022-2027. Low temperature co-fired ceramics (LTCC) is a multilayer glass-ceramic substrate that is co-fired with low resistance metal conductors at low firing temperature known as the sintering temperature. It is sometimes referred to as glass-ceramics because it's composition consists of glass and aluminium oxide. LTCC process has special advantages and properties over other processes, like increased functionality, excellent stability, low loss of electrical signals, high component density, and reliability. The increasing usage of LTCC for semiconductor device fabrication and micro-electromechanical systems production is a major factor driving the LTCC market. Furthermore, the flourishing aerospace and defense industry coupled with the expanding automotive industry is another factor bolstering the market growth during the forecast period.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the LTCC market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-pacific is the largest consumer of LTCC globally in terms of value and volume, owing to the increasing consumption in applications of various end-use industries like aerospace and defense, automotive, and transportation.

2. It is expected that the increasing adoption of LTCC in lightweight automobile components, and demand for low weight and high-strength materials in aircraft production would open up new market growth opportunities during the forecast period.

3. The low temperature co-fired ceramics are mainly used in high temperature and severe stress applications like gas turbine engines.

Glass-ceramic material holds the largest share, in terms of both value and volume of the global LTCC market

4. There is increasing penetration of LTCC technology in microwave and millimeter-wave frequency band in areas including Bluetooth module, front-end module of mobile phones, and WLAN, which is acting as a new driver to the market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. LTCC Market Segment Analysis – By Subclasses : The glass-ceramics segment held the largest share of 6.3% in the LTCC market in 2021. Glass-ceramic LTCCs are an attractive solution for the packaging of microelectronic devices. Some unique properties of glass-ceramics include lower expansion coefficient, high reliability, higher operating temperature, excellent thermal properties, and integration density, which makes it better than other subclasses and is widely used. It finds application in engine management systems, antilock brake systems, engine control units, transmission control units, entertainment & navigation systems, pressure control modules, electronic power steering, radar modules, various kinds of sensor modules, and many more in vehicles.

2. LTCC Market Segment Analysis – By End-Use Industry : The automotive segment held the largest share of 8.9% in the LTCC market in 2021. LTCC is used in automotive electronics such as microcontrollers, actuators, processors, and sensors, for a safer and enhanced driving experience. The expectations of consumer towards the safety of vehicles, the adoption of telematics, and government-defined safety norms are some major factors stabilizing the need for automotive electronics.

3. LTCC Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the LTCC market in 2021 up to 39%, owing to the increasing demand from the automotive industry. Asia-Pacific’s growing automotive industry in emerging economies like China, Japan, and India, is a key factor for the LTCC market to expand steadily in the coming years, which is followed by other major regions like North America, and South America.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the LTCC industry are:

1. Arkema S.A.

2. BASF SE

3. Hexcel Corporation

4. Cytec Industries Inc.

5. Koninklijke Ten Cate N.V.

