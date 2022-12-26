Automotive IoT Market Growing Rapidly at a CAGR of 24.5% with Modern Trends, Applications

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Integrated Connectivity held the major market share of the Automotive IOT Market, owing to increase in demand for infotainment services.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Automotive IoT Market is expected to reach US$143.7 billion after growing at an estimated CAGR of 24.5% during 2021-2026. Globally, automotive companies are embracing integrated connectivity to meet the demand for autonomous vehicles for enhancing road safety by using ADAS, satellite-based radio navigation assistance, in-vehicle infotainment and so on and this is set to be the major driver for the growth of the Automotive IoT market during the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Automotive IoT Market highlights the following areas –

• Predicitive Maintenenace is analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR of around X% in the global Automotive IOT Market, owing to its benefits such as reduction in maintenance cost, increase in vehicle utilization, and extension of vehicle life.

• North America dominated the Automotive IOT Market in terms of value in 2020 owing to the adoption of advanced technology in the automotive industry.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Connectivity Form Factor - Integrated Connectivity held the major market share of the Automotive IOT Market around 42.2% of in 2020, owing to. The growing use of infotainment application and services which is operating through smart devices such as smart mobiles and tablets is analyzed to be one of the major factors influencing the growth of this segment.

• By Application - Predictive Maintenance is analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR of around 31.0% in the global Automotive IOT Market during the forecast period 2021-2026. Automotive predictive maintenance is required to optimize engine performance, fuel consumption, monitor and predict ambient conditions for ideal performance.

• By Geography - North America held the highest Automotive IOT Market share of around 38.6% in the global Automotive IOT Market in 2020 and is further set to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period 2021-2026, owing to the adoption of advanced technology in the automotive sector.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Automotive IoT Industry are -

1. Texas Instruments

2. IBM Corporation

3. Microsoft Corporation

4. AUDI AG

5. General Motor

