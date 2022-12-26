Zeolites Market size is estimated to reach US$16.5 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Zeolites Market size is estimated to reach US$16.5 billion by 2027 and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zeolites Market size is estimated to reach US$16.5 billion by 2027 and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period of 2022-2027. Zeolites are aluminosilicate minerals that form when volcanic and feldspathic rocks are altered at low temperatures. In a three-dimensional structure of silicon dioxide, silicon atoms are replaced by aluminum atoms to form aluminosilicate. It contains alkali and alkaline earth metals. A majority of the important catalytic processes use zeolites as catalysts, or more broadly molecular sieve, in many industries. Zeolites' microporous structure can be utilized to sieve molecules of specific size and allow them to enter the pores. This microporous structure of zeolite has an important application in gas separation. Increasing nuclear energy production and potential scope in animal feed production in the future are the driving factors of the zeolite industry while deactivation of zeolite by irreversible adsorption is the restraining factor of the zeolite market. The industries such as water treatment, building & construction, agriculture including many others had experienced pitfalls in covid. Thus, with the global pause in industrial production and distribution, the demand and consumption of zeolites have been hampered to an extent in several industries.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16416/zeolites-market.html

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Zeolites market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the global zeolites market. This growth is mainly attributed to the increased demand for consumer products and fuels in the petrochemical industry.

2. Water treatment is expected to be a significant segment owing to the huge investment opportunities in wastewater treatment and sewage treatment.

3. Zeolites play an important role in several industries such as medical & healthcare and building & construction which is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the global market.

4. As a catalyst zeolite serves a purpose in a variety of applications like nuclear plants, agriculture, home & industrial cleaning, and more, which is aiding the market growth.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=16416

Segmental Analysis:

1. Zeolites Market Segment Analysis – By Application : The catalysis segment held the largest share in the zeolites market in 2021 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 4.8% during the forecast period 2022-27. Zeolites are exceptionally effective catalysts for a variety of critical organic chemical processes. The most important processes are cracking, isomerization, and hydrocarbon synthesis. Among the catalytic reactions which zeolites can encourage are acid-base and metal-induced reactions.

2. Zeolites Market Segment Analysis – By End-Use Industry : The water treatment segment held the largest share in the zeolites market in 2021 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 5.6% during the forecast period 2022-27. Zeolite is an excellent filter medium for water filtration. It outperforms sand and charcoal filters, providing cleaner water and better throughput rates while requiring less maintenance.

3. Zeolites Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : The Asia-Pacific is the leading region and accounts for the largest share in the zeolites market in 2021 up to 38%. This growth is mainly attributed to the increase in demand for zeolites in several end-use industries in this region such as petrochemical, water treatment, nuclear plant, and medical & healthcare. The employment of zeolites as catalysts is largely responsible for oil refining's exceptional efficiency. One of the most important use of zeolites as catalysts has been in refining and petrochemistry.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Zeolites industry are:

1. Clariant
2. BASF SE
3. W.R. Grace & Co.
4. KMI Zeolite
5. Rota Mining Corporation.

Click on the following link to buy the Zeolites Market Report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=16416

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Synthetic Zeolites Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Synthetic-Zeolites-Market-Research-500086

B. Specialty Zeolites Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Specialty-Zeolites-Market-Research-503087

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062

Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Zeolites Market size is estimated to reach US$16.5 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538 venkat@industryarc.com
Company/Organization
IndustryARC

,
United States
+1 614-588-8538
Visit Newsroom
About

IndustryARC is a Research and Consulting Firm that publishes more than 500 reports annually, in various industries such as Agriculture, Automotive, Automation & Instrumentation, Chemicals and Materials, Energy and Power, Electronics, Food and Beverages, Information Technology, and Life sciences and Healthcare.

About IndustryARC

More From This Author
LTCC Market size is forecast to reach US$392.6 million by 2027 - IndustryARC
Perlite Market size is forecast to reach US$ 2.3 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC
Automotive IoT Market Growing Rapidly at a CAGR of 24.5% with Modern Trends, Applications
View All Stories From This Author