Zeolites Market size is estimated to reach US$16.5 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Zeolites Market size is estimated to reach US$16.5 billion by 2027 and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zeolites Market size is estimated to reach US$16.5 billion by 2027 and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period of 2022-2027. Zeolites are aluminosilicate minerals that form when volcanic and feldspathic rocks are altered at low temperatures. In a three-dimensional structure of silicon dioxide, silicon atoms are replaced by aluminum atoms to form aluminosilicate. It contains alkali and alkaline earth metals. A majority of the important catalytic processes use zeolites as catalysts, or more broadly molecular sieve, in many industries. Zeolites' microporous structure can be utilized to sieve molecules of specific size and allow them to enter the pores. This microporous structure of zeolite has an important application in gas separation. Increasing nuclear energy production and potential scope in animal feed production in the future are the driving factors of the zeolite industry while deactivation of zeolite by irreversible adsorption is the restraining factor of the zeolite market. The industries such as water treatment, building & construction, agriculture including many others had experienced pitfalls in covid. Thus, with the global pause in industrial production and distribution, the demand and consumption of zeolites have been hampered to an extent in several industries.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Zeolites market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the global zeolites market. This growth is mainly attributed to the increased demand for consumer products and fuels in the petrochemical industry.

2. Water treatment is expected to be a significant segment owing to the huge investment opportunities in wastewater treatment and sewage treatment.

3. Zeolites play an important role in several industries such as medical & healthcare and building & construction which is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the global market.

4. As a catalyst zeolite serves a purpose in a variety of applications like nuclear plants, agriculture, home & industrial cleaning, and more, which is aiding the market growth.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Zeolites Market Segment Analysis – By Application : The catalysis segment held the largest share in the zeolites market in 2021 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 4.8% during the forecast period 2022-27. Zeolites are exceptionally effective catalysts for a variety of critical organic chemical processes. The most important processes are cracking, isomerization, and hydrocarbon synthesis. Among the catalytic reactions which zeolites can encourage are acid-base and metal-induced reactions.

2. Zeolites Market Segment Analysis – By End-Use Industry : The water treatment segment held the largest share in the zeolites market in 2021 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 5.6% during the forecast period 2022-27. Zeolite is an excellent filter medium for water filtration. It outperforms sand and charcoal filters, providing cleaner water and better throughput rates while requiring less maintenance.

3. Zeolites Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : The Asia-Pacific is the leading region and accounts for the largest share in the zeolites market in 2021 up to 38%. This growth is mainly attributed to the increase in demand for zeolites in several end-use industries in this region such as petrochemical, water treatment, nuclear plant, and medical & healthcare. The employment of zeolites as catalysts is largely responsible for oil refining's exceptional efficiency. One of the most important use of zeolites as catalysts has been in refining and petrochemistry.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Zeolites industry are:

1. Clariant

2. BASF SE

3. W.R. Grace & Co.

4. KMI Zeolite

5. Rota Mining Corporation.

