UACV partners with ACC Vietnam to power its manufacturing base with green electricity

VIETNAM, December 26 - ĐÀ NẴNG — Asia Clean Capital Vietnam (ACC Vietnam) and Universal Alloy Corporation Vietnam (UACV) recently signed a 15-year power purchase agreement and kicked off the rooftop solar PV project with a capacity of 4.3 MWp.

Under the agreement, ACC Vietnam will provide UACV a turnkey clean energy solution, powered with a 4.3 MWp rooftop solar PV system. The PV system is designed and built to meet the highest safety standards in a region hit every year by heavy storms and typhoons.

With 7,172 modules installed, the system will generate 5,906.91 MWh and avoid 4,802.3 tonnes of CO2 annually, helping UACV offset 27 per cent of its current annual power demand.

Previously, the commencement ceremony for this project was held at a UACV factory.

Trương Hoàng Nguyên, general director of UACV stated: “At Universal Alloy Corporation Vietnam, we have a vision of achieving net-zero emissions by 2035. Installing the rooftop solar PV system is one of the first major steps that we are implementing in Việt Nam to realise this vision. We want to operate with zero CO2 generation. In addition, Universal Alloy Corporation is recycling 98 per cent of our main raw material, aluminum.”

Universal Alloy Corporation Vietnam, established in 2019, manufactures and exports aircraft components to North America and Europe, including US$11 million worth in 2021 and $35 million in 2022, and expects to reach $60 million in 2026 and $90 million in 2028.

All the components manufactured at UACV go through a very strict compliance protocol to be qualified for export to North American and European markets.

In addition to the rooftop solar PV system and to respond the growing ESG needs for MRV (measurable, recordable, and verifiable) data, Asia Clean Capital provides access to its dedicated blockchain platform powered by Allinfra, which collects verifiable carbon data directly from the source and enables transparent ESG reporting and carbon credit tokenization.

ACCV, as the preferred partner of multinationals and large domestic firms to achieve net-zero, is committed to delivering a total solution. — VNS