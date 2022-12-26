Drivers Reminded of Vehicle, Speed Restrictions on Interstates in the Northwest Region

​Due to the ongoing winter weather conditions and cold temperatures, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is continuing speed and vehicle restrictions on interstates in the northwest region of the state.

A Tier 1 vehicle restriction with a 45 mph speed reduction and commercial vehicles in the right lane remains in place on the entire length of Interstate 90 in Erie County from the Ohio state line to the New York state line.

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV's, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and

motorcycles.

PennDOT is alerting motorists traveling between Erie County and New York to use Interstate 86 at the I-90 interchange. New York has closed I-90 to all vehicles at the Pennsylvania state line.

A speed restriction of 45 mph with commercial vehicles in the right lane only is in place on the following interstates:

Interstate 79 from the starting point in Erie County to the I-80 interchange in Mercer County;

I-80 from the Ohio state line to Exit 42 (Route 38, Emlenton); and

I-86, the entire length in Erie County from the New York state line to the I-90 interchange.

There is an additional speed reduction of 55 mph on I-80 from Exit 42 (Route 38, Emlenton) to Exit 123 (Route 970, Shawville).

Drivers are reminded to continue to use caution while traveling during winter weather conditions and to avoid unnecessary travel whenever possible.

The purpose of the restrictions are to help ensure the interstates remain open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm. When conditions improve, PennDOT will remove the travel restrictions.

Although PennDOT crews are treating roadways, the department's primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

