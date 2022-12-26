Submit Release
News Search

There were 108 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 327,214 in the last 365 days.

Lightnix decided to participate as a partner company in i2.JP led by AstraZeneca

Lightnix Inc. (2-3-9 Takasago, Soka-shi, Saitama Prefecture; CEO: Shosuke Kiba) has decided to participate as a partner company in "Innovation Infusion Japan" ("i2.JP"; Website: https://www.i2jp.net/en/index.html), an initiative sponsored by AstraZeneca K.K. (Kita-ku, Osaka-shi, Osaka Prefecture; President: Takafumi Horii).

i2.JP is a new initiative that promotes open innovations in the healthcare field. Its goal is to contribute to next-generation healthcare through partnerships with companies, academia, and government.

Lightnix seeks to create innovations in healthcare through the development of intradermal vaccine injection devices and other new drug delivery methods.

By leveraging its strengths in this field, the company aims to resolve healthcare issues related to vaccine and drug delivery in partnership with both the public and private sectors, including the healthcare sector and industries worldwide participating in i2.JP.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221222005584/en/

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Lightnix decided to participate as a partner company in i2.JP led by AstraZeneca

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.