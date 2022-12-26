All communes to access to electricity, internet next year as PM’s requirement

VIETNAM, December 26 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Sunday asked ministries and organisations to connect electricity and internet to all communes across the country over the next year to create equal development for people and leave no one behind.

He made the requirements at a conference reviewing the National Committee on Digital Transformation’s work over the past 12 months and set up a plan for 2023, which was held in Hà Nội.

At present, more than 200 communes in the country lack electricity and internet connections.

The PM said that next year was forecast to have opportunities and advantages but also difficulties and challenges, with the latter outweighing the former.

The national digital transformation task is very hard, requiring the nation to have high determination, great efforts and drastic action, he said.

Analysing the role and meaning of digital transformation, PM Chính directed ministries and localities to increase awareness of national digital transformation and insert the content into their socio-economic development strategy in the period 2021-30.

They must perfect policies to promote national digital transformation, paying attention to information security and safety.

Ministries’ and localities’ digital transformation plans must be suitable to their conditions. The tasks must be specific and clear for easy implementation, evaluation, inspection and monitoring.

They should provide online public services and regularly evaluate the work’s results through the people’s and business satisfaction.

The PM also asked to promote e-commerce, non-cash payment for services and social welfare.

PM Chính proposed to review information safety and security, urgently overcome limitations related to personal data protection, building appropriate policies on training and recruitment of digital transformation human resources, especially high-quality ones.

International cooperation in digital transformation must be strengthened, especially investment cooperation and technology transfer.

"The year 2023 is the year of data. We are determined to build a common national database," he said.

He emphasised that data should create new value with the main task of digitising, building, connecting and sharing data between different ministries and localities.

It should be used to better serve people and businesses and active international integration.

He proposed the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) support people to conveniently and simply conduct public services using personal information, especially in the early stages of removing paper-based "Sổ hộ khẩu" (household record books).

The Ministry of Justice will assume the prime responsibility for, and coordinate with the MPS and the Ministry of Information and Communications in reviewing and amending legal documents related to national transformation.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment will arrange investment capital for digital transformation next year and up to 2025, urgently perfect methods of measuring the digital economy, and the digital economy’s contribution to gross domestic product (GDP).

The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs will promote digital transformation in vocational education by 2025, with an orientation to 2030. It will also urge payments through accounts for people enjoying allowance for the State budget. — VNS