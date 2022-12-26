Rock Da House opens a new barbershop location, releases a new single, and launches an international warehouse
Rock Da House International Warehouse is accepting PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Google Pay, Apple Pay and more.
The International Warehouse was created to save consumers money during these challenging economic times. Right now, we just want to be the ones to offer lower prices.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Well-known and respected hip hop artist, Rock Da House, from Toronto has launched the international warehouse and is having a boxing week sale with up to eighty percent off designer and brand name products.
— Rock Da House
One can order a wide variety of products online on the International Warehouse website. Brand name products for less including Canada Goose, Chanel, Dior, Channel, Tiffany & Co, Beats by Dre, Pajar, Movado, Hugo, JBL, Bose and more.
“The International Warehouse was created to save consumers money during these challenging economic times. Right now, we just want to be the ones to offer lower prices” says, Rock Da House.
Rock Da House International Warehouse is accepting PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Google Pay, Apple Pay and more.
Rock Da House has also recently opened a second barbershop location in Scarborough. Rock Da House has been at his downtown, flagship barbershop location for over 10 years and now has a second Toronto location at 1172 Kennedy Road.
Rock Da House had also just launched his recent track “EL Chapo” available for live streaming on most streaming platforms.
Mark Thomas
Rock Da House Productions
+1 416-593-0006
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter