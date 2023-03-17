Global Sandalwood Market Size Valued $265.80 Mn in 2021 and growing at CAGR of 9.40%, and will reach $498.50 Mn in 2029
The Global Sandalwood Market was $265.80 Million USD in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 9.40% year on year, it will reach $498.50 Million USD in 2029.
Sandalwood Industry Research Market Overview
A woody aromatic tree belonging to the Meliaceae family is sandalwood. The market for sandalwood has expanded significantly in recent years. This is brought on by the rising demand for sandalwood oil, which is utilised in a wide range of goods.
According to emerging innovations that really are making "sandalwood" production simpler and more affordable, the future of this material appears promising. The oil from the wood can now be extracted considerably more quickly and cheaply than in the past thanks to new technology. This is excellent news for customers since it means that sandalwood oil will eventually be more widely available and less expensive. Several tree species belonging to the genus Santalum are referred to as sandalwood. The Santalum album species, usually referred to as sandalwood oil, is the most prevalent and well-known species. In addition to flavouring food and beverages, sandalwood oil is utilised in cosmetics and perfumes. It smells pleasant, woodsy, and floral, which many find enticing.
Sandalwood Market Segment and Regional Analysis
Sandalwood oil is being used more frequently, which is fueling global production and use. Due to growing consumer desire for natural aromatic items, sandalwood oil is also in high demand for commercial consumer products like incense sticks, air fresheners, aroma therapy blends, etc. It is believed that sandalwood oil will have more uses.
The cosmetics industry dominates the market. Producing soaps, beauty products, and other amenities uses sandalwood, a natural antibacterial and preservative.
Sandalwood is well-known for its healing qualities across Asia and the Pacific. It is used to treat mental health conditions like depression, anxiety, and others. The countries listed: are Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.
Prominent Key Players of the Market
Due to multiple multinational firms, significant manufacturers, and distributors, the global sandalwood industry has been defined by intense competition. Several regional firms are predicted to be drawn to the global sandalwood industry. Detailed company profiles of the major global players, including Quintis, FPC, WA Sandalwood Plantations, Australian Sandalwood, Santanol Group, and KS&DL, etc.
Key Market Segments Table: Sandalwood Market
Based on the type, the market for Sandalwood Market is divided into:
• Indian Sandalwood Oil
• Australian Sandalwood Oil
Based on the application, the market for Sandalwood Market is divided into:
• Personal Care
• Aromatherapy
• Pharmaceuticals
• Sculptur
• Furniture
• Others
Others geographically, the following regions' consumption, revenue, market share, growth rate, historical data, and forecast are studied in detail:
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Middle East and Africa
COVID-19 as well as the Russia-Ukraine War Impact Analysis
The "sandalwood market" has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. As a result, sandalwood is now significantly more expensive. The demand for sandalwood has greatly risen in India, where it is employed in ancient religious rituals. This is probably going to persist as people seek for coping mechanisms for the pandemic. Sandalwood shipments from Thailand and other nations have increased to China, where it is widely employed in religious rituals. Since the conflict in Russia and Ukraine positively influences the world's supply chains for the sandalwood market and the supplier for pricing raw materials, they have undoubtedly been considered throughout the research.
Major Drivers & barriers in the Sandalwood Market
The key growth engine in the worldwide sandalwood market is the increase in disposable income. Sandalwood is also believed to induce tranquillity. The oil's comforting and revitalising woodsy aroma aids in mind-calming and relaxation. One of the best essential oils for calming and controlling emotions and fostering harmony and tranquilly is this one. To reduce tension and worry, which are the main factors driving the market's growth, massage sandalwood oil into the wrists and ankles or inhale it directly.
The "Sandalwood" market is now dealing with significant difficulties. The high cost of the timber is the primary cause of this. In Sri Lanka, where sandalwood trees only grow in a small area, it is challenging to find enough trees to supply the demand. The use of sandalwood in cosmetics and perfumes has further increased demand for the material. But a lot of people don't use sandalwood because of its costly cost.
Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders:
Prominent manufacturers have been discovered to be participating in creating new and novel sandalwood market mergers and acquisition activities to boost their market position across the Sandalwood market.
boost their market position across the Sandalwood market.
Sandalwood manufacturers largely communicate with their customers through an optimized retailing network and an effective supply chain.
Several players drive the sandalwood market by implementing strategic investments, new launches, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships.
enterprises use two business models.
By integrating various technologies into Sandalwood, industry providers are deliberately focusing on expanding their global reach.
Why is the Sandalwood Market Research Report so Important?
It provides the precise information and cutting-edge analyses necessary to develop the ideal business plan and specify the best approach for everyone engaged in the swiftly expanding industry.
engaged in the swiftly expanding industry.
With this knowledge, stakeholders will be better able to create new strategies that concentrate on market prospects that will assist them, resulting in the success of their company endeavors.
the success of their company endeavors.
The comprehension of the current competitive landscape, resource imbalance, pricing trends, customer behavior, buying behavior, and other aspects improved.
improved.
Primary research was done to further examine the findings with experts in the field and international opinion leaders.
The data is further collected and validated using various market analysis and validation processes.
Market revenue and patient epidemiology growth globally across all major players, markets, and segments.
Analyze the market in terms of sales of both generic and premium.
