Unicorn Currencies an initiative to change traditional ways of foreign exchange
Are companies like Unicorn Currencies an effective way of keeping up with the needs of foreign exchange services in a modern economy?
'Unicorn' currencies are transforming the way we transfer money. Find out how these revolutionary online payments can save time and simplify your life”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unicorn Currencies Ltd, a London-UK-based business formed in August 2022, is there a need for companies like Unicorn Currencies as big players like Wise, Revolut, Western Union, Money Corp, and many more are already in the market.
Nazia Thakur - Founder of Unicorn Currencies Ltd, who has worked for Fortune 500 companies and many top-notch foreign exchange firms across continents was quick to answer the questions and the reasons behind Unicorn Currencies' existence.
Unicorn Currencies, she said that in her career of more than a decade she has always felt that if a business or an individual is planning to execute an International Payment, they need to depend on google and search for the best international payment provider and thanks to comparison websites as it’s easy to find few companies on one platform.
She said, "comparison websites will lead to multiple companies and then customers need to submit the same documents to multiple foreign exchange companies and then log in to all those foreign exchange companies trading portals to understand their offerings and pricing before deciding the final factor for making payments".
Now, some of the companies are best in one aspect and lack in another, for example, good online service but no human for a conscious reply to customer's queries.
Unicorn Currencies has a sole goal of elite customer service irrespective of the trading volume. They have a 24X7 customer support team and WhatsApp chat facility for a quick reply and give a human touch to digital transactions and no chatbots.
Unicorn Currencies is partnered with multiple FCA-regulated electronic payment providers in UK and uses white-label solutions to cater businesses and individuals with competitive foreign exchange rates and the fastest route for their international payments.
If customers Send Money to China and USA or Send Money to Europe, FX rates and timeline of delivering funds to their beneficiary differs because of the geographical location and currencies but there is another factor for delayed delivery which is senders capabilities. Hence, choosing the right international payment provider has become a hassle and pain in the neck for most businesses and individuals.
Unicorn Currencies is an initiative to get all the services under one umbrella and it has no obligation or limitation to products and services as most of the international payment providers do.
Nazia says "Service and Customer Experience" is the difference between them and their partnered companies, Unicorn Currencies are levelling up the same service with the customer support team that is available 24X7 and can be easily reached via email, phone and even WhatsApp.
Nazia emphasises more on customer service and experience, she says that services across the foreign exchange segments are spot, forwards, send-receive funds, and virtual bank accounts the overlooked side of the business is the customer experience that very few companies understand.
Unicorn Currencies is also exploring opportunities to partner with crypto payment providers too as blockchain is the future of payments and it will thrive to speed-up transactions.
