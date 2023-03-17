The Report the Slip Rings Market Size Valued $814 Mn USD in 2021 and is expected to reach $1115.20 Mn USD in 2029
The Global Slip Rings Market was $814.00 Million USD in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 4.60% year on year, it will reach $1115.20 Million USD in 2029.
Global Slip Rings Market Overview
Slip Rings are apparatuses that enable the passage of electricity between two various regions of a conductor. By making a slip connection in the metal, this is accomplished. Electricity can move across this link without encountering any resistance. Slip rings are used in a variety of industries, including the automotive one.
The Slip Rings market is witnessing high growth rates owing to its wide application in various industrial sectors. The demand for Slip Rings is primarily driven by the increasing demand for sensors and actuators as well as the rising need for low-cost, durable, and reliable products. In addition, the growing automotive industry is expected to drive the market growth over the next few years.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
The Slip Rings market is segmented on the basis of Small Diameter Capsule Slip Ring, Medium Diameter Capsule Slip Ring, and Enclosed Power Thru-Bore Slip Ring. The Small Diameter Capsule Slip Ring segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing demand from key end-users such as electronic devices and sensors. On the other hand, the Medium Diameter Capsule Slip Ring segment is estimated to account for a significant share of the market in terms of revenue owing to increasing demand from aerospace and defense sectors. The Enclosed Power Thru-Bore Slip Ring segment is anticipated to witness high growth rates owing to increasing demand from the renewable energy sector.
A number of businesses, including test equipment, video and optical systems, radar, security monitoring, and the defence and aerospace sectors, use slip rings. They are also utilised in other processes, like the manufacture of widgets and other tiny parts, that call for continuous, uninterrupted motion. Water or oil are frequently used in slip rings to provide the necessary lubrication.
Region wise, the market is split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APeJ), and Rest of World (RoW). Among all these regions North America dominates with a share of more than 50% in terms of revenue in 2017. Europe is estimated to grow at a higher rate than other regions owing to increasing demand from countries such as Germany and UK. The APeJ region is projected to witness significant growth owing to rising investments in research and development activities by major companies in this region. RoW is expected to be the fastest growing region due to increasing consumer spending on discretionary items such as luxury goods and travel.
Prominent Key Players of the Slip Rings Market
slip rings are widely used in various industrial processes such as foundry, oil refineries, power plants and other related industries. The major competitors of the slip ring market are Moog Schleifring Morgan Cobham Mersen Stemmann LTN RUAG. They have been popular for their high performance and reliability. These companies offer a wide range of slip rings products that can meet the specific needs of customers. Additionally, these manufacturers offer customization services that make it easy for customers to get the perfect product for their specific application.
Key Market Segments Table: Slip Rings Market
Based on types, the Slip Rings market is primarily split into:
• Small Diameter Capsule Slip Ring
• Medium Diameter Capsule Slip Ring
• Enclosed Power Thru-Bore
• Enclosed Signal Thru-Bore
Based on applications, the Slip Rings market covers:
• Industry
• Defense & Aerospace
• Test Equipment
• WTG
• Video and Optical Systems
• Radar
• Security Monitoring
• Other
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historical data and forecast of the following regions are covered:
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Middle East And Africa
Analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19
There has been a recent escalation of the Russia-Ukraine War, which is causing significant financial and economic impacts on both sides. The conflict has also caused a decline in the demand for slip rings, as these products are used to connect electrical equipment. Many businesses are seeking strategies to lessen their exposure to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is rapidly approaching. One such technology that might be crucial in reducing the hazards of a pandemic is slip rings. Slip rings can be utilised to conserve energy and cut pollution. Slip rings have the potential to be crucial in reducing the hazards associated with a pandemic. They are frequently employed in industrial settings like production, power generating, and transportation.
Key Drivers & barriers in the Slip Rings Market
The development can be ascribed to elements like rising smart device use, rising demand for electrical components that require slip-ring technology, and declining costs of essential technologies like digital communication networks. Several significant difficulties are currently confronting the slip ring business. The high expense of making these components is the most significant of these. This is because extremely high precision, accuracy, robustness, and durability are required. The delayed rate of these goods' uptake is an additional problem for the slip rings business. The lack of awareness of this sector, consumers' reluctance to adapt, and a dearth of high-quality products on the market are all contributing issues.
Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:
• Increased efficiency and performance due to improved performance and reliability of devices;
• Reduced operating costs due to lower maintenance costs;
• Reduced environmental impact owing to low emissions rates;
• Enhanced safety due to improved operability and robustness.
Application Market
Why is a Slip Rings Market Research Report so Important?
• Slip rings are a type of industrial seal ring used to prevent fluid leakage. The rings are made of a material that slips or "slips" on the surface it is sealing, preventing the formation of leaks.
• The slip ring market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% between 2017 and 2024. This growth is attributed to increasing demand for slip rings in various industries, such as automotive, oil and gas, power generation, and chemical manufacturing.
• One of the major factors driving the slip ring market growth is the increasing adoption of advanced technologies across various industries. With the development of new technologies, manufacturers are able to create more efficient products that use less energy. This in turn drives demand for slip rings in industries such as automotive and oil and gas.
• Furthermore, the growing trend of green engineering is also contributing to the growth of the slip ring market. Green engineering initiatives aim to reduce environmental hazards and save energy resources. As a result, companies are looking for alternatives to traditional sealants that have adverse impacts on the environment. This interest in green engineering has led to increased demand for slip rings in industries such as chemical manufacturing and power generation.
