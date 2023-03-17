Global Steam Turbine Market Size was $8.90 Billion USD in 2021 and Will Reach $13.00 Billion USD in 2029
The Global Steam Turbine Market was $8.90 Billion USD in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 5.47% year on year, it will reach $13.00 Billion USD in 2029.
Steam Turbine Market Overview
An engine type known as a steam turbine propels the piston using steam. Since its invention in the 1800s, the steam turbine has been incorporated into a wide variety of machinery. It is particularly well-liked in industrial settings where it is utilized to create heat, drive vehicles, and generate energy.A type of engine that uses steam to turn a shaft is referred to as a "steam turbine." Thomas Newcomen created this engine in the 18th century.
Among the most common applications for steam turbines are water treatment, aviation propulsion, and energy production. Steam is used in steam turbines to turn a shaft. This shaft then powers a turbine, which transforms the steam's energy into mechanical power. This force can be utilized to move items or create electricity. Steam turbines have a promising future since they are effective and adaptable. They have a wide range of uses and can generate a lot of energy without consuming a lot of resources.
Condensing, non-condensing and other types of steam turbines are available. Water is used in a condensing steam turbine to turn the turbine wheel. Although less efficient than a hybrid steam turbine, this kind of turbine is more efficient than a non-condensing steam turbine. The turbine wheel of a non-condensing steam turbine is rotated by air. This kind of turbine is more effective than a hybrid steam turbine but less efficient than a condensing turbine.
Impact of COVID-19 Post Pandemic
Key Market Segments Table: Global Steam Turbine Market
Global Steam Turbine Market By Type (Historical Data and Future Forecast):
• Condensing Steam Turbine
• Non-Condensing Steam Turbine
Global Steam Turbine Market By Application (Historical Data and Future Forecast):
• Power Generation
• Industrial
Global Steam Turbine Market By Region (Historical Data and Future Forecast):
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Middle East And Africa
KEY BARRIERS AND DRIVERS OF MARKET
Distortion is one of the primary steam turbine problems seen in these sections. Also, rotor reliability is reduced by a centre bore in the low pressure (LP) section as well as shrunk-on discs that can increase vibrations of the turbine shaft, resulting in lower performance. This is typically found with older rotors.
KEY BENEFITS OF STAKEHOLDERS AND PARTICIPANTS
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Steam Turbine Market to the stakeholders in the industry.
The past and current status of the industry with the forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language
. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that include market leaders, followers, and new entrants.
Following is the Table of Content (TOC) of Steam Turbine Market
• Report Overview
• Study Scope
• Market Analysis By Type
• Condensing Steam Turbine
• Non-Condensing Steam Turbine
• Market By Application
• Power Generation
• Industrial
• Study Objectives
• Years Considered
• Global Growth Trends
• Global Steam Turbine Market Perspective (Historical and Future)
• Steam Turbine Growth Trends By Region
• Steam Turbine Market Size By Region
• Steam Turbine Historical Market Size By Region
• Steam Turbine Forecasted Market Size By Region
• Steam Turbine Market Dynamics
• Steam Turbine Industry Trends
• Steam Turbine Market Drivers
• Steam Turbine Market Challenges
• Steam Turbine Market Restraints
• Competition Landscape By Key Players
• Global Top Steam Turbine Players By Revenue
• Global Steam Turbine Revenue Market Share By Players
• Global Steam Turbine Market Share By Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, And Tier 3)
• Players Covered: Ranking By Steam Turbine Revenue
• Global Steam Turbine Market Concentration Ratio
• Steam Turbine Key Players Head Office And Area Served
• Date Of Enter Into Steam Turbine Market
• Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
• Steam Turbine Breakdown Data By Type
• Global Steam Turbine Historic Market Size By Type
• Global Steam Turbine Forecasted Market Size By Type
• Steam Turbine Breakdown Data By Application
• Global Steam Turbine Historic Market Size By Application
• Global Steam Turbine Forecasted Market Size By Application
• Steam Turbine Breakdown Data By Key Market Players
• Steam Turbine Breakdown Data By Regions
• North America (US, Canada)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico)
• Europe (UK,Germany,France,Italy,Spain,Russia,Rest Of Europe)
• Asia Specific(China,Japan,South Korea,India,Australia,South-East Asia,Rest Of Asia Pacific)
• Middle East and Africa (GCC, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest Of Middle East and Africa)
Companies Covered (Company Details, Revenue and Sales Figures, Recent Development, Mergers & Acquisitions
• GE
• Siemens
• DEC
• Shanghai Electric
• HTC
• Harbin Turbine Company Limited
• MHPS
• MAN Power Engineering
• Fuji Electric
• Elliott Group
• Doosan
• Ansaldo Energia
• Kawasaki
• Power Machines
• Toshib
Why is the Steam Turbine Market Research Report So Important?
• Steam turbines are important components of process plant utility systems. They offer opportunities for optimizing steam supply reliability, as well as site-wide energy efficiency.
• Moreover, at such high speeds, the centrifugal forces are immense and can damage the structure. Hence, compounding is needed. The high-velocity steam just strikes a single ring of the rotor that causes wastage of steam ranging 10% to 12%. To overcome the wastage of steam, the compounding of steam turbines is used.
