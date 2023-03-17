Global Handheld Gimbal Market Size Was $171.90 Million in 2021 and Will Reach $220.19 Million in 2029
The Global Handheld Gimbal Market was $171.90 Million USD in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 3.54% year on year, it will reach $220.19 Million USD in 2029.
Global Handheld Gimbal Market Overview
A handheld gimbal is a tool that compensates for camera movement to stabilise your video. This is helpful if you want to produce a video without any jerky motions.
George Eastman, an American, created the first portable gimbal in 1894. He developed it to enhance the caliber of camera-taken pictures. Without needing to hold the camera motionless, the technology allowed the photographer to move the camera.
Handheld gimbals have a very promising future. They have many advantages over conventional Steadicams, which is why they are growing in popularity. They are significantly simpler to use, for starters. You simply start filming while holding the camera in your hand. Obtaining a Steadicam operator or having someone hold the camera while you film are also not concerned. The portability of handheld gimbals is an additional advantage. No matter where you go, you may bring them with you.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
A 2-axis handheld gimbal and a 3-axis handheld gimbal are the two different types of handheld gimbals. Every option has advantages and disadvantages, therefore it's critical to pick the best one for your project. For videos that will be seen from a single point of view, a 2-axis handheld gimbal is the ideal option. It is ideal for capturing smooth, stable footage because it is simple to use and can handle slight movements. The 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal is the finest choice for videos that will be seen from various perspectives.
A portable gimbal is a tool that makes it possible to take steady, blur-free video and pictures. It is frequently used with mobile phones and digital SLR cameras. The camera is kept stationary by the gimbal, which is attached to the camera body and operates using a motor and gears. This enables you to shoot smooth, expert-looking films and photos without having to manually hold the camera stationary.
Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as the U.S., and Canada. The Europe region is further categorized into the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific is further segmented into China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, South East Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Latin America region is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America, and the MEA region is further divided into GCC, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of MEA.
Prominent Key Market Players of the Handheld Gimbal
The rising need for stabilized video footage and enhanced live streaming experiences is blamed for the handheld gimbal market's expansion. Zhiyun, DJI Tech, FEIYU TECH, Freefly, MOZA, Glidecam, Steadicam (Tiffen), Ikan, Shape, Hohem, EVO Gimbals, BeStable Cam, Snoppa, Pilotfly, PFY, Movo, and SwiftCam are among of the market's top competitors.
Key Market Segments Table: Handheld Gimbal Market
Based on types, the Handheld Gimbal splits into:
• 2-Axis Handheld Gimbal
• 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal
Based on applications, the Handheld Gimbal market covers:
• Mobile Phone
• SLR Camera
Regional market breakdowns for handheld gimbals globally (historical data and forecast):
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Middle East And Africa
Analysis of the impact of COVID-19
The handheld gimbal market has been significantly impacted by the post-COVID-19 pandemic. Handheld gimbals are in higher demand as a result of drone availability and rising popularity. The pandemic, however, has lowered this need. Because of the widespread prevalence of the virus, businesses have been reluctant to introduce new items to the market. Sales of handheld gimbals have decreased as a result of this.
Key Barriers and Market Drivers
• High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development.
• Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players.
• This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business.
• Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects.
Key Benefits of Stakeholders and Industry Participants
• From business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials.
• The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and sales by manufacturers for the period 2021-2029.
• This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses.
Following is the list of TOC for the Handheld Gimbal Market:
• Report Overview
• Study Scope
• Market Analysis By Type
• Market By Application
• Study Objectives
• Years Considered
• Global Growth Trends
• Handheld Gimbal Market Dynamics
• Competition Landscape By Key Players
• Handheld Gimbal Breakdown Data By Type
• Handheld Gimbal Breakdown Data By Application
• Handheld Gimbal Breakdown Data By Key Market Players
• Handheld Gimbal Breakdown Data By Regions
Why is a Handheld Gimbal Clock Research Report so important?
• A Gimbal is a handheld device that can be operated by a single cameraman. Its main purpose is to reduce the shakiness of handheld footage and give clean and smooth footage output when shooting things like tracking shots.
• Without a doubt, it improves the stabilization of handheld footage. This is the clear benefit. Today's gimbal like the Moza Air that we were using here is lightweight and affordable. It only takes an hour or two to setup the first time and then is ready to stabilize your footage.
