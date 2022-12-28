Pittsfield's Beacon Cinema To Host Berkshire Water Celebration Awards Benefit On Thurs, Jan 26, 2023
Attendees to enjoy an evening of performances, foods from local chefs, a water art show, poetry readings, special guest speakers and Avatar 2: The Way Of WaterPITTSFIELD, MA, USA, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On January 26, 2023, at The Beacon Cinema of Pittsfield, MA will host a celebration of water - The Berkshire Water Celebration Awards.
Attendees will enjoy an evening of performances, foods from local chefs, a water inspired art show, poetry readings, guest speakers (including retired US Marine Jerry Ensminger, to discuss his role in shedding light on the Camp Lejeune toxic water mess. The evening will conclude with the screening of James Cameron's Avatar 2 - The Way Of Water.
Water issues are real for local residents. Issues include water quality problems in Housatonic, MA, PCB issues for the Housatonic River Valley, a possible PCB dump in Lee. MA, blue space access issues and cell tower placements on or near water towers.
Cory Jacobson, CEO of Michigan based Phoenix Theatres, the owners of The Beacon Cinema, has been bold in his view of the event. "Film is an integral part of the public square, especially when it comes to water. Now is the time to stand with water, here, and around the world. Plus, we have a cultural gift with James Cameron's Avatar 2 - The Way Of Water, and we are going to use this gift to make a difference for H2O," declared Mr. Jacobson.
Highlights of The Berkshire Water Celebration Event include:
> Finger foods from local berkshire county chefs
> A water inspired art show
> Special guest speakers
> Local makers, artisans and vendors
> Local, regional and national water related non profits,
> The Berkshire Water Celebration Awards Presentation, The handcrafted awards are created by world famous, Berkshire county based artist and potter Daniel Bellow.
> A dance performance
> Poetry readings
> A special presentation by Jerry Ensminger, retired US Marine Master Sergeant, who led the charge to unearth the toxic water mess @ Camp Lejeune.
> A screening Of James Cameron's Avatar 2 - The Way Of Water
NOTE - A portion of the evening's proceeds will benefit Berkshire county water related charities.
"I'm convinced that water issues are the most pressing challenges of our lifetimes. With this event, we are showing water is more than a commodity, water is our life and the local community is standing ready," said Leslie Gabriel, producer and host of the 'And So It Flows' podcast, produced at WTBR-FM 89.7, Pittsfield Community Radio.
> Facebook Event Page @ https://www.facebook.com/events/1301462053972252
> Tickets And Sponsorships Are Available @ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/berkshire-water-celebration-awards-tickets-494434205017
For additional information contact Leslie Gabriel @ Water Celebration @ 518 697 9190 or email watercelebrationfoundation@gmail.com
