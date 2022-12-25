Introducing ‘The Bodie Co:’ the Boutique MedSpa Offering the Latest Technology in Non-Invasive Beauty Treatments

The recently opened New York-based spa is rapidly gaining a stellar reputation for its state-of-the-art, non-invasive aesthetic health and beauty treatments.

NEW YORK , NEW YORK , UNITED STATES , December 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boutique MedSpa The Bodie Co , located in the Upper East Side, has only been open for less than a year, but is already creating quite an impression among busy New Yorkers. Offering non-invasive aesthetic health and beauty treatments, the spa prides itself on the fact that most of the technology used in its procedures is less than a year old.According to co-founder Bart Mierzejewski, the Bodie Co offers reasonable prices for services that many other MedSpas overcharge on—in many cases as much as 50 to 150% more expensive.“We’re providing services that, up until now, have only been accessible to celebrities and the top 5% income earners,” says Mierzejewski. “And not everyone is a candidate for liposuction or BBL, due to health concerns, the cost, or the downtime that comes with it. Our treatments are non-invasive, quick and painless, and completed by highly trained and experienced medical professionals. Not surprisingly, our clients are thrilled by the results!”Explaining that The Bodie Co aims to make achieving a beautiful body simple, painless, and cost-efficient, Mierzejewski adds that the spa is one of the few providers of PHYSIQ , the newest body sculpting technology that burns fat and builds muscle during a single session. Featuring advanced body treatment technology created by DEKA, a renowned Italy-based laser manufacturer, PHYSIQ is the first and only device in the world with the combination of laser energy (SDM) and electrical muscle stimulation (EMS) to burn fat and stimulate muscle movements.“Everyone should have access to the best treatments, without breaking the bank,” he adds.Also available is Endosphéres Therapy , a modern approach to a classic lymphatic drainage massage utilizing Italian technology. Endosphéres Therapy reduces cellulite by targeting the root cause, improving post-up recovery and circulation, breaking down fibrous septae, relieving pain and inflammation, and toning the body.Kelli Spanos, who co-founded The Bodie Co, says that “it is the latest up and coming technology that will replace wood-based massage therapy. Everyone who has tried it loves it, and the results speak for themselves.”Remarkably, treatments are all under one hour and most of the results are instant, even after one session. “Time is money, and the fast treatments fit neatly into everyone’s busy schedules,” she says.The Bodie Co offers three tiers of monthly memberships, which include free monthly treatments and discounts on all services currently offered, with more on the horizon in 2023. For more information, visit the website at https://thebodie.co About the CompanyFounded in March, 2022, New York-based The Bodie Co is on a mission to make achieving a beautiful body simple, painless, and cost-efficient. With a team of medical professionals who are experts in their respective fields, the boutique MedSpa offers the latest technological advances in the industry, along with three tiers of monthly memberships that include free and discounted services.