News Release: DOH closes Thai Mee Up Kula 2 in Makawao due to cockroach infestation

MAKAWAO – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Maui Food Safety Branch has posted a red “Closed” placard to protect public health at Thai Mee Up Kula 2 due to a cockroach infestation. The food truck is operated by Maui Mobile Food Court LLC and vends at 28 Kiopaa Place in Makawao.

The food establishment received the red placard on December 22, 2022 and must remain closed until all violations are resolved and the health department allows the mobile unit to reopen to the public.

During a routine inspection conducted on December 22, 2022, the DOH inspector observed approximately 25 roaches in various life stages throughout the mobile including on a shelf above the service window, beneath frying pans, in a to-go food container, and on the floor.

Additional critical violations noted at inspection include:

§ Numerous droppings were observed on wiping cloths on a shelf above the service window;

§ An accumulation of grease and food debris was observed throughout the mobile, which serves as a food source for roaches;

§ The mobile entrance door was observed left open at the time of inspection without a screen or other means in place to prevent the entry of flies and other pests; and,

§ Lack of proper temperature control in a prep chill. This violation was corrected on-site by moving the potentially hazardous foods to another unit at proper temperature.

The health department is requiring the food establishment to take the following corrective actions before they will be allowed to reopen:

§ Professional pest control treatment to eradicate the pests;

§ Pest service invoices provided to the district inspector;

§ Deep cleaning to eliminate all potential pest food sources; and,

§ Screening at the doorway to reduce pest entry when the door is left open.



A follow-up inspection is scheduled for December 28, 2022.

The Department of Health’s Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

The branch also investigates sources of food borne illnesses and potential adulteration. It is also responsible for mitigating the effects of these incidents to prevent any future occurrences. The Department of Health’s food safety specialists strive to work with business owners, food service workers, and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation practices and sanitary conditions.

To view restaurant inspection reports, go to http://hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii/.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/.



