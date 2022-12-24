Submit Release
From Dalia Itzik, Former President of Israel, Former Speaker of the Knesset, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Hadassah Medical Organization

AZERBAIJAN, December 24 - 24 december 2022, 15:14

His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

His Excellency President Aliyev,

I am very happy for the opportunity to send my warmest regards to you and many happy returns on the occasion of your birthday!

As you know, I am an active member in the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and am deeply impressed with this initiative and its ability to succeed where many others have failed - uniting people of all ends, bringing them together in the effort of making the world a better place.

I am also profoundly impressed with your country and the city of Baku, which constantly keeps evolving so that I see a different Baku with every visit. Thank you for your hospitality and for welcoming this important gathering, time after time with great success. I specifically wish to mention the people involved with the forum with such professionalism, generosity and kindness.

On this joyous occasion of your birthday, I wish you many more years of leading your country in such marvelous way. My warmest regards are also extended to Her Excellency Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva and to your wonderful daughter Miss Leyla.

Best wishes,

Dalia Itzik

Former President of Israel, Former Speaker of the Knesset,

Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Hadassah Medical Organization

