Great Republic Mining Corp. Announces Amendment to Its Property Option Agreement for the Porcher Vanadium-Titanium-Gold Property

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 24, 2022) - Great Republic Mining Corp. GRM (the "Company" or "Great Republic") announces that it has entered into an amendment to its property option agreement for the Porcher Property (the "Amendment"). Under the terms of the Amendment, the Company has agreed to issue an aggregate 150,000 shares to the property optionors (50,000 shares to each optionor) in consideration of the deferral of exploration expenditures to 2023, with $40,000 to be completed by March 1, 2023 and the balance of $60,000 by December 31, 2023.

The shares issued to the optionors bear a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, and are subject to the Company's filing requirements with the CSE.

About Great Republic Mining Corp.

Great Republic is engaged in the business of acquiring and exploring mineral resource properties. Great Republic has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Porcher Property, which is composed of nine contiguous mineral titles covering an area of 3560.4 hectares in the northwest part of British Columbia, Canada, approximately 40 kilometres southwest of the city of Prince Rupert on Porcher Island.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Jerry Huang

Chief Financial Officer and Director

For further information, please contact:

Jerry Huang

Chief Financial Officer and Director

Tel: 778-887-6489

Email: info@greatrepublic.ca

