Submit Release
News Search

There were 449 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 327,086 in the last 365 days.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden spend time with kids in the hospital at Christmas

Washington, DC, Dec. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 10-month-old Bella was born with a congenital heart defect and has spent her whole life inside the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit (CICU) at Children's National Hospital. Her mom Destiny Casbon, of Front Royal, VA, had the opportunity to share her daughter's story this afternoon with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

The First Lady visits are an annual tradition that dates back more than 75 years to Bess Truman, who stopped by to see families who couldn't spend their holidays at home. This is the second time President Biden has joined his wife for the visit.  

"This past year my family and I have been through so many medical challenges with our youngest, and to get a chance to share our journey with the President and First Lady today was so uplifting and encouraging," said Destiny Casbon. "This time of year can be especially hard when you have a child in the hospital, which makes the visit even more special."

During the visit, the President and First Lady met with several families in the hospital's CICU and also toured the telehealth command center to learn about the cutting-edge technology used to keep continuous watch over the most fragile children with critical heart disease.

They also took time to thank hospital staff, including healthcare workers from the hospital's Emergency Department.

"We are honored that the President and First Lady took the time to visit with members of our Emergency Department," said Joelle Simpson, M.D., division chief of Emergency Medicine at Children's National. "It was a very pleasant surprise for our team to be recognized as they continue to work tirelessly through this holiday season."

The First Lady read "The Snowy Day" by Ezra Jack Keats to a small group of patients who gathered in front of a Christmas tree. The entire visit was also streamed by Seacrest Studios to every inpatient room.

You can find video and photos of the visit here.

Attachments 


Diana Troese
Children's National Hospital
443-844-9060
dtroese@childrensnational.org

You just read:

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden spend time with kids in the hospital at Christmas

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.