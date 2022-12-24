Press Releases

Governor Lamont Urges Towns and Cities To Continue Warming and Sheltering Responses for Residents Without Power

Anyone in Need of a Warm Place Should Call 2-1-1 to Find the Nearest Locations

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont is urging towns and cities with residents who are continuing to experience power outages resulting from Friday’s storm to continue their work providing warming centers and shelters as needed.

As of noon on Saturday, the utility companies are reporting that residents in 93 towns and cities in Connecticut are experiencing outages. A total of 39 of them have an estimated time of power restoration of 6:00 p.m. on Saturday; 38 have an estimated time of power restoration of midnight Saturday night; and 16 have an estimated time of power restoration for 8:00 a.m. on Sunday.

“Warming centers and shelters are open throughout the state, and anyone in need of shelter can call 2-1-1 to find the nearest available locations,” Governor Lamont said. “The extreme cold being experienced right now by a vast majority of the nation poses a threat to the health and safety to those without heat, and our municipalities must continue to offer warmth and shelter to those who need it, especially as Christmas Eve approaches. I’ve spoken with the utility companies, and they have promised to get power restored as soon as possible, including with the help of thousands of out-of-state line workers who are spending their holiday to help with restoration. I am truly grateful for our state and municipal employees, partners, and utility providers sacrificing their holiday weekend and time with families to serve the people of Connecticut.”

Governor Lamont has activated the state’s severe cold weather protocol beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 23, 2022, and continuing through 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. The purpose of the protocol is to ensure that the most vulnerable populations receive protection from the severe cold conditions. While enacted, a system is set up for state agencies and municipalities to coordinate with United Way 2-1-1 and Connecticut’s network of shelters to make sure that anyone in need can receive shelter from the outdoors, including transportation to shelters.

Anyone in need of shelter or a warming center is urged to call 2-1-1 to find the nearest available locations. This list can also be found online by visiting 211ct.org and clicking the link at the top of the page that says, “Cold Weather Information.”