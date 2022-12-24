Tokyo hosted the 9th Meeting of Foreign Ministers in the framework of the Dialogue "Central Asia + Japan"

24/12/2022

On December 24, 2022, the 9th Meeting of Foreign Ministers of the countries participating in the Dialogue "Central Asia + Japan" was held in Tokyo. The meeting was attended by the heads of Foreign ministries of Japan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, the ambassadors of these countries accredited in Japan, representatives of local and foreign media.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, as well as the heads of delegations of the Central Asian countries, delivered a welcoming speech. In his welcoming speech, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan noted: “The importance of this meeting is due to the need to understand both the current state of the complex of relations between Central Asia and Japan, and to determine their clear guidelines for the near future. It is, first of all, about uniting the efforts of our countries in order to maintain global peace, stability and security.”

In frames of the dialogue, the parties discussed issues of cooperation covering the entire spectrum of interstate relations.

An exchange of views took place on topical issues of ensuring regional security and sustainable development, creating favorable conditions for effective partnership in the trade and economic sphere, and active exchange in the cultural and humanitarian field.

At the end of the meeting, a press conference was held by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Central Asian countries and Japan.