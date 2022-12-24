Interstate 90 Reopening Update for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 (2:30 p.m. MT/ 3:30 p.m. CT)

For Immediate Release: Friday, Dec. 23, 2022

PIERRE, S.D. – Additional sections of Interstate 90 have been reopened this afternoon, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.

I-90 Updates:

OPENED: I-90 (eastbound and westbound) is open from Rapid City to Murdo.

PLANNED: I-90 (eastbound and westbound) from Murdo to Mitchell will reopen at 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.

PLANNED: I-90 (eastbound and westbound) from Mitchell to Sioux Falls will remain closed overnight due to ongoing blizzard conditions. SDDOT anticipates reopening this section of I-90 in the morning on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.

Travel Conditions:

Due to the extremely cold temperatures and windy conditions, applying chemical and salt are not effective treatment options.

Travelers should expect to encounter ice-covered roads and snow covered shoulders.

Snow removal equipment will be working to remove ice in the driving lanes and snow remaining on shoulders.

Please use extra caution and reduce travel speed.

No Travel Advisories continue to impact state highways across South Dakota, with many highways physically impassable from blockages of large snow drifts, stranded vehicles, and completely plugged bridges.

SD511 Notifications:

For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511. Sign up for customized notifications onhttps://sd511.orgfor this free service that allows you to receive text messages and/or email notifications about road closure updates and travel advisories along routes of your choice.

To access all the latest information, please click on the December 2022 Storm Information graphic on the homepage of the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/.

