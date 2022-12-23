Premier King speaks with Santa Claus and confirms PEI is ready for his arrival

CANADA, December 23 - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island issued the following statement after having a call with Santa Claus and Doug Newson, Chief Executive Officer of the Charlottetown Airport:

“Early this morning I spoke with Santa Claus to review our annual checklist to ensure that Santa can arrive safely to visit Island homes this evening. I provided Santa with a weather update for Prince Edward Island and Santa and his elves confirmed that their sleigh should have no concerns arriving on PEI on time later tonight.

Joining me on the call was Doug Newson, CEO of the Charlottetown Airport, who let Santa know that the runway at YYG will be cleared for his arrival and that de-icing and maintenance crews are on standby if Santa’s sleigh needs any assistance making deliveries to Island homes.

I want to wish Santa and all Islanders a very safe and happy holiday season. Merry Christmas, everyone!”