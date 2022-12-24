Submit Release
Meeting with the Minister of Investment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Khalid Al-Falih

TAJIKISTAN, December 24 - On December 24, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, received the Minister of Investment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Khalid Al-Falih.

At the meeting, the current state and prospects of cooperation between Tajikistan and Saudi Arabia in the fields of mutual interest were discussed.

Holding the next meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission and the Tajikistan-Saudi Arabia Investment Forum in Dushanbe was considered important for the further development and expansion of interstate cooperation in all fields.

Ensuring the development of interstate cooperation in the fields of economy and trade was emphasized, and the parties exchanged views on the issue of attracting Saudi Arabia's capital to the priority areas of Tajikistan's economy.

The parties expressed interest in strengthening cooperation in the field of investment, and emphasized the need to establish practical interstate cooperation in the fields of agriculture, light industry and food, pharmaceuticals and production of construction materials, and the creation of joint enterprises in these fields.

At the meeting, the development of interstate cooperation within regional and international organizations and funds and banks was also discussed, and the contribution of the Saudi Development Fund to the implementation of projects important for Tajikistan in the fields of transport, education and health was pointed out.

During the conversation, the Minister of Investment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on behalf of the leadership of his country, congratulated His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Honorable Emomali Rahmon on the occasion of the adoption of the Resolution of the General Assembly of the United Nations on the fifth global initiative of Tajikistan to declare 2025 as the International Year of Glacier Preservation.

Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon in his turn expressed his gratitude to Saudi Arabia for its assistance and support in the adoption of this resolution.

