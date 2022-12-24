THE MINISTRY OF LANDS, HOUSING & SURVEY

CHRISTMAS AND NEW YEAR GREETINGS

From:

The Minister of Lands, Honourable Ismael Mali Avui, the Permanent Secretary, Stanley Waleanisia, Deputy Secretaries, Head of Divisions and the staff of the Ministry.

To:

His Excellency the Governor General, The Honourable Prime Minister and Cabinet Members of the current Government, Leaders of Opposition group and his Honourable Members, Leader of Independent group and his Honourable members, All our Development Partners, All stakeholders, Provincial Premiers and Provincial Members, Chiefs and Community Leaders, Tribes and Land Owners, Churches, Members of Diplomatic Corps, Private Sectors, Business Houses, Non-Government Organizations, all families, and all good citizen of Solomon Islands.

All of us from the Ministry of Lands would like to wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a Successful New Year 2023. Christmas season and spirit is here bringing true joy and healing as a gift from God to us all. May the birth of Jesus Christ the Prince of Peace, fills our minds, hearts and our homes as we celebrate sensibly these festive season. To God be the Glory great things He has done in 2022 and will do in 2023.

In addition, special greeting goes to our helpful donor partners who provide support to the government of Solomon Islands and especially to our Ministry in terms of the supporting our programs this year. This year 2022 has not been easy and was very challenging for all of us, however with God’s grace, wisdom, divine support and guidance we overcame those calamities and will still be celebrating this festive season.

Our Ministry will continue to ensure land dealings are fair, transparent, impartial and according to appropriate and relevant laws of the Solomon Islands. The Land Board and the Commissioner of Lands Office supported by all Ministry Land Professionals will endeavour to achieve excellence in the management and administration of all public land in the interest of the people of Solomon Islands and to strive to be good steward in sourcing and managing Ministry resources. Our professional support always continue to extended to all customary landowners in management of their tribal land resources.

May the very divine power of this Christmas and New Year Seasons fill our hearts, homes with joy, peace, love, forgiveness and hope. We Wish you all God’s Blessing and looking forward to seeing all fresh again in 2023.

LET GOD CONTINUE TO BLESS OUR BELOVED NATION, SOLOMON ISLANDS FROM SHORE TO SHORE