Route 978 Millers Run Road Bridge Closure Underway in South Fayette Township

​Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of Millers Run Road (Route 978) structure over Dolphin Run is underway in South Fayette Township, Allegheny County.

A recent inspection of the Millers Run Road Bridge, located between Mohawk Road and Battle Ridge Road (Route 978), found advanced deterioration of the structure, and requires an immediate closure. The bridge will remain closed until further notice and all traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

West of the Bridge

Follow Millers Run Road (Route 978) westbound to Route 50

Turn left onto Route 50

Turn left onto Millers Run Road (Route 3026)

Follow Millers Run Road back to Route 978

End Detour

East of the Bridge

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #





