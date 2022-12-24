State Route 4003 is Closed Due to Downed Wires in Lackawanna County

Dunmore, PA –State Route 4003 (Manning Road/Jordan Hollow Road) is closed in both directions from PA 438 Montdale Road in Scott Township to PA 107 Benton Road, Benton Township, Lackawanna County due to downed utility wires. The expected date and time of reopening is December 23 at 5:00 PM.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Information about infrastructure in District 4, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D4Results.

MEDIA CONTACT: Michael Taluto, (570) 963-3502

