To His Excellency Mr. Mohamed Younis al-Menfi, President of the Presidential Council of the State of Libya
AZERBAIJAN, December 24 - 24 december 2022, 10:30
Excellency,
I cordially congratulate you and your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your country’s National Holiday.
On this remarkable day, I wish you strong health, happiness, success in your work, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Libya.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 21 December 2022