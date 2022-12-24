Submit Release
News Search

There were 752 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 327,056 in the last 365 days.

To His Excellency Mr. Mohamed Younis al-Menfi, President of the Presidential Council of the State of Libya

AZERBAIJAN, December 24 - 24 december 2022, 10:30

Excellency,

I cordially congratulate you and your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your country’s National Holiday.

On this remarkable day, I wish you strong health, happiness, success in your work, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Libya.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 21 December 2022

You just read:

To His Excellency Mr. Mohamed Younis al-Menfi, President of the Presidential Council of the State of Libya

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.