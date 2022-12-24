Submit Release
News Search

There were 752 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 327,056 in the last 365 days.

From Mevlut Cavusoglu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye

AZERBAIJAN, December 24 - 24 december 2022, 10:55

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President.

I sincerely wish Your Excellency a happy birthday.

Our dear Azerbaijan is strengthening and developing day by day under your determined leadership, and the glorious Victory achieved in Karabakh has demonstrated this strength to the entire world.

Under the leadership of Mr. President and Your Excellency, we are determined to further elevate the solidarity and cooperation we have demonstrated in our region and all over the world to even higher levels in line with the “One nation, two states” concept.

It is with these feelings and thoughts that I would like to wish you a happy birthday again and extend my wishes for good health, a long life and happy years to Your Excellency.

With deep respect,

Mevlut Cavusoglu

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye

You just read:

From Mevlut Cavusoglu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.