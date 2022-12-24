Submit Release
From Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Board of Directors of “Gazprom” Public Joint Stock Company

AZERBAIJAN, December 24 - 24 december 2022, 11:03

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of "Gazprom" Public Joint Stock Company and on my own behalf, I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of your birthday.

I wish you robust health, prosperity, fruitful and successful activity, new and greater victories for the sake of Azerbaijan and your people.

Sincerely,

Alexey Miller

Chairman of the Board of Directors of “Gazprom” Public Joint Stock Company

