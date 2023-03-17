The Safety Glasses Market Report Size was Worth $218.00 Mn in 2021 and Will Reach USD 326.10 Million in 2029
The Global Safety Glasses Market was USD 218.00 Million in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 6.30% year on year; it will reach USD 326.10 Million in 2029.
Safety Glasses Industry Research Market Overview
Eyewear that helps shield your eyes from injury is called safety glass. Individuals employed in dangerous areas are frequently given these, which can come in various styles and colors. Safety glasses are useful for protecting your eyes because they offer several characteristics.
The market is growing rapidly. They first have a lens that won't break. This implies that if a projectile were to strike the glass, it would break instead of hurting your eyes. Safety glasses have a sturdy frame that guards against injury to our faces. They offer wide widths, making them suitable for most faces. They contain a coating that reduces glare, making it visible in dim lighting. They provide a case so that it can transport them.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
Since plastic (cr39) lenses are lightweight, affordable, and have great optical properties, they make up a significant portion of the market.
The need for protective eyewear needed for the nation, particularly in the medical and pharmaceutical industry, increased dramatically due to the virus's spread. Safety eyewear shields human eyes from solid particles, dangerous chemicals and gases, radiation, and other harmful substances.
Due to the region's favorable healthcare system, high per capita income, and a significant adoption rate of cutting-edge medical technology, North America accounted for a sizeable portion of the global safety glasses market. The countries listed are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.
Prominent Key Players of the Safety Glasses Market
Due to multiple multinational firms, significant manufacturers, and distributors, the global Safety Glasses industry has been defined by intense competition. Several regional firms are predicted to be drawn to the global safety glasses market. Detailed company profiles of the major global players, including 3M (US), Honeywell (US), MCR Safety (Germany), Kimberly-Clark (US), MSA (France), Radians (Russia), Yamamoto Kogaku (Japan), Bolle Safety (Germany), Gateway Safety (Australia), Dräger (Germany), Midori Anzen (Japan), DEWALT (US), Delta Plus (China), Uvex Safety Group (Switzerland), Protective Industrial Products Ltd.(UK) Carhartt Inc.(US) Pyramex Inc.(US), etc.
Key Market Segments Table: Safety Glasses Market
The market for Safety Glasses Market based on the type is divided into:
• Polycarbonate Lens
• Plastic (CR39) Lens
• Trivex Lens
• Others
The market for Safety Glasses Market based on the application is divided into:
• Consumer Goods and Personal Care
• Medical and Pharmaceutical
• Industrial and Automotive Fabrication
• Others
Others geographically, the following regions' consumption, revenue, market share, growth rate, historical data, and forecast are studied in detail:
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Middle East and Africa
COVID-19 as well as the Russia-Ukraine War Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 epidemic is anticipated to positively affect the Safety Glasses Market. Due to growing concerns about virus transmission, there is a major global necessity for protective eyewear as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the conflict in Russia and Ukraine positively influences the world's supply chains for the Safety glasses market and the supplier for pricing raw materials, they have undoubtedly been considered throughout the research.
Major Drivers & barriers in the Safety Glasses Market:
Many businesses are investing in cutting-edge technology to increase their productivity and safety. The most recent innovations include 3D printing technology and phone-controlled smart glasses. As a result, glasses can now be made to fit each individual, which is a significant upgrade from the previous design. These glasses can also be connected to other gadgets, such as an activity tracker, to provide real-time information on your performance. Implementing cutting-edge safety features in vehicles and airplanes is the primary factor propelling the growth of the safety glasses market. The demand for safety glasses is also driven by people's rising knowledge of eye health and harm prevention.
The market is dealing with several difficulties. The major problem is the absence of an accepted aesthetic for safety glasses. Because of this, it is challenging for manufacturers to produce a uniform product. Another issue is that wearing safety eyewear is frequently unpopular. They fear that they will come out as nerdy or ugly. The price of safety glasses is also a deterrent to individuals from purchasing them.
Potential benefits for stakeholders and industry participants:
Safety Glasses Market Share by Market Players
